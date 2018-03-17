Nep vs Ned Live Score | ICC WCQ 2018 Score | Nep vs Ned at Kwekwe (Mar 17, 2018)

ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 Score : Nepal vs Netherlands match of the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 played at Kwekwe on Mar 17, 2018.

Nepal vs Netherlands ICC WCQ 2018 Scorecard

Nepal vs Netherlands ICC WCQ 2018 match is the 7th Place Play off of the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018.

Nep vs Ned Live Score | ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018

Match Date: Mar 17, 2018

Venue: Kwekwe Sports Club, Kwekwe

Toss: Netherlands won the toss and chose to bat

Umpires: Chris Brown, Adrian Holdstock

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Netherlands Innings 103-5 (34)

Nep vs Ned Squads | ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 Squads

Nepal Squad for ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018

Gyanendra Malla, Anil Sah (Wicket Keeper), Paras Khadka (Captain), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Rohit Kumar, Sompal Kami, Shakti Gauchan, KC Karan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Basant Regmi, Lalit Bhandari, Dilip Nath, Sharad Vesawkar

Netherlands Squad for ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018

Wesley Barresi, Max ODowd, Ben Cooper, Peter Borren (Captain), Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (Wicket Keeper), Roelof van der Merwe, Pieter Seelaar, Timm van der Gugten, Shane Snater, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma, Sikander Zulfiqar, Ryan ten Doeschate

