Marylebone Cricket Club T20 Tri Series 2018 Live Scores: Nepal vs Netherlands, Match 3 of the Marylebone Cricket Club T20 Tri Series 2018 at the Lord's in London.
Nep vs Ned Match 3 of Marylebone Cricket Club T20 Tri Series 2018 begins at 20:50 IST which is 16:20 local time.
Match Date: Jul 29, 2018
Venue: Lord’s, London
Toss:
Umpires:
Match Result:
Nep vs Ned Match 3 of Marylebone Cricket Club T20 Tri Series will be updated here.
Pieter Seelaar (Captain), Wesley Barresi (Wicket Keeper), Scott Edwards, Fred Klaassen, Bas de Leede, Paul van Meekeren, Max ODowd, Hidde Overdijk, Michael Rippon, Shane Snater, Tobias Visee
Paras Khadka (Captain), Dipendra Singh Airee, Lalit Bhandari, Lalit Rajbanshi, Shakti Gauchan, KC Karan, Sompal Kami, Subash Khakurel (Wicket Keeper), Sandeep Lamichhane, Gyanendra Malla, Rohit Kumar, Basant Regmi, Anil Sah, Aarif Sheikh, Sharad Vesawkar
