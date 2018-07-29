Nep vs Ned Live Score | Marylebone Cricket Club T20 Tri Series 2018 Scorecard | Jul 29

Marylebone Cricket Club T20 Tri Series 2018 Live Scores: This is the Match 3 of the Marylebone Cricket Club T20 Tri Series 2018 between Nepal vs Netherlands at the Lord's in London.

Nep vs Ned Match 3 of Marylebone Cricket Club T20 Tri Series 2018 begins at 20:50 IST which is 16:20 local time.

Nep vs Ned Live Score | Nepal vs Netherlands Scorecard

Match Date: Jul 29, 2018

Venue: Lord’s, London

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Nepal vs Netherlands Live Scores | Nep vs Ned Scorecard

Nep vs Ned Match 3 of Marylebone Cricket Club T20 Tri Series will be updated here.

Nep vs Ned Squads | Marylebone Cricket Club T20 Tri Series 2018 Squads

Netherlands Squad for Marylebone Cricket Club T20 Tri Series 2018

Pieter Seelaar (Captain), Wesley Barresi (Wicket Keeper), Scott Edwards, Fred Klaassen, Bas de Leede, Paul van Meekeren, Max ODowd, Hidde Overdijk, Michael Rippon, Shane Snater, Tobias Visee

Nepal Squad for Marylebone Cricket Club T20 Tri Series 2018

Paras Khadka (Captain), Dipendra Singh Airee, Lalit Bhandari, Lalit Rajbanshi, Shakti Gauchan, KC Karan, Sompal Kami, Subash Khakurel (Wicket Keeper), Sandeep Lamichhane, Gyanendra Malla, Rohit Kumar, Basant Regmi, Anil Sah, Aarif Sheikh, Sharad Vesawkar

