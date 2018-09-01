Nep vs Sin Asia Cup Qualifier Live Scores | Asia Cup Qualifier 2018 Sep 2

Welcome to OyeCricket.com’s coverage of the Nepal vs Singapore Live Score as part of the Asia Cup Qualifier 2018. Follow this post for Nepal vs Singapore Scorecard and get to know the Nepal vs Singapore results that you need in this Asia Cup Qualifier 2018.

Check online for Nepal vs Singapore Scores in case you do not get to watch the Asia Cup Qualifier live cricket in your television. But don’t worry you should be getting a link later on to watch the Nepal vs Singapore Highlights and other Asia Cup Qualifier highlights. Below is our Nep vs Sin scoreboard.

Nep vs Sin begins at 7:00 IST which is 9:30 local time. This is the Match 12 of Asia Cup Qualifier 2018.

Nep vs Sin Scorecard | Asia Cup Qualifier 2018

Match Date: Sep 2, 2018

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi, Malaysia

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Nepal vs Singapore Live Scores

Check here for Nep vs Sin Scorecard

Nepal vs Singapore Squads | Asia Cup Qualifier 2018

Nepal Squad for Asia Cup Qualifier 2018

Anil Sah, Subash Khakurel (Wicket Keeper), Gyanendra Malla, Paras Khadka (Captain), Dipendra Singh Airee, Sagar Pun, Aarif Sheikh, Sompal Kami, Basant Regmi, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Binod Bhandari, Lalit Bhandari, KC Karan, Rohit Paudel

Singapore Squad for Asia Cup Qualifier 2018

Rohan Rangarajan, Manpreet Singh, Anish Paraam, Arjun Mutreja, Rezza Gaznavi, Chetan Suryawanshi (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Aryaman Sunil, Abhiraj Singh, Selladore Vijayakumar, Anantha Krishna, Aalap Asurlekar, Amjad Mahboob, Aritra Dutta, Karthikeyan Subramanian, Sharan Swaminathan

