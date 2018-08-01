Nepal Tour of Netherlands 2018 Schedule | Netherlands vs Nepal 2018 Fixtures

This Nepal in Netherlands 2018 tour consists of two ODIs.

Ned vs Nep 2018 Schedule | Ned vs Nep ODI Series Timetable

Ned vs Nep 2018 Series consists of two ODIs that will be played from Aug 1 at VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen. The ODI matches will start at 14:30 IST which is 11:00 local time.

Aug 1: Netherlands vs Nepal, 1st ODI at VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen – Ned vs Nep 1st ODI Scorecard

Aug 3: Netherlands vs Nepal, 2nd ODI at VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen

