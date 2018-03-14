New South Wales vs Queensland Live Scores | NSW vs QL Sheffield Shield 2018 Scorecard | Mar 14-17

Related Link: Sheffield Shield 2018 Fixtures

New South Wales vs Queensland Live Scores : Check out New South Wales vs Queensland aka the NSW vs QL – New South Wales vs Queensland Live Scorecard of the Sheffield Shield 2018. This Sheffield Shield 2018 Match 29 will be played at the North Dalton Park in Wollongong.

The New South Wales vs Queensland Match 29 is scheduled to begin at 5:00 IST which is 10:30 local time. We bring you here New South Wales vs Queensland live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the Sheffield Shield 2018 live Scores. You can as well follow the NSW vs QL Sheffield Shield 2018 Highlights after the match.

If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the New South Wales vs Queensland Sheffield Shield 2018 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for New South Wales vs Queensland live streaming, after the match New South Wales vs Queensland highlights and also for the Sheffield Shield 2018 highlights.

New South Wales vs Queensland Live Scores | Sheffield Shield 2018

Keep checking OyeCricket.com for New South Wales vs Queensland live scores that is the New South Wales vs Queensland live score and live cricket commentary of New South Wales vs Queensland 2018 cricket match played at the North Dalton Park, Wollongong on Mar 14-17, 2018.

Worried that you may not watch the live match on TV? Then you can always catch up with the Sheffield Shield 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the New South Wales vs Queensland highlights in addition to the Sheffield Shield 2018 highlights. Do not forget to catch up with the NSW vs QL Sheffield Shield 2018 Highlights and all the Sheffield Shield 2018 highlights online.

New South Wales vs Queensland Scorecard | Sheffield Shield 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Mar 14-17, 2018

Venue: North Dalton Park, Wollongong

Toss Report: New South Wales won the toss and chose to field

Umpires: Phillip Gillespie, Sam Nogajski

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

New South Wales vs Queensland Live Scores | New South Wales vs Queensland Live Scorecard

Check out the below New South Wales vs Queensland scorecard:

Queensland 1st Innings 179-6 (58)

New South Wales vs Queensland Squads | Sheffield Shield 2018 Teams

New South Wales 2018 Squad

Daniel Hughes, Nick Larkin, Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques, Nic Maddinson, Param Uppal, Peter Nevill (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Steve OKeefe, Trent Copeland, Sean Abbott, Harry Conway, Ed Cowan, Doug Bollinger, William Somerville, Ryan Gibson, Charles Stobo, Mickey Edwards, Daniel Fallins, Gurinder Sandhu

Queensland 2018 Squad

Matt Renshaw, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Charlie Hemphrey, Sam Heazlett, Jack Wildermuth, Jimmy Peirson (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Michael Neser, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Brendan Doggett, Lachlan Pfeffer, Luke Feldman, Usman Khawaja, SamTruloff, Cameron Gannon, Nathan Rimmington

Thank you for visiting our website for the New South Wales vs Queensland Live Scores of the Sheffield Shield 2018, and don’t forget to watch the NSW vs QL Sheffield Shield 2018 Highlights.