New South Wales vs Tasmania Scorecard | JLT Cup 2018 Live Score | Sep 25

Match Date: Sep 25, 2018

Venue: North Sydney Oval, Sydney

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

New South Wales vs Tasmania Squads | JLT Cup 2018 Teams

New South Wales 2018 Squad

Jack Edwards, Daniel Hughes, Kurtis Patterson (Captain), Moises Henriques, Nick Larkin, Jay Lenton (Wicket Keeper), Daniel Sams, Chris Green, Steve OKeefe, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Jason Sangha, Ryan Gibson, Mickey Edwards, Trent Copeland, Harry Conway

Tasmania 2018 Squad

Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade (Wicket Keeper), Jake Doran, Jordan Silk, George Bailey (Captain), Simon Milenko, Thomas Rogers, Clive Rose, Gurinder Sandhu, Aaron Summers, Riley Meredith, Beau Webster, James Faulkner, Nick Buchanan, Jackson Bird

