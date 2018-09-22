New South Wales vs Victoria Scorecard | JLT Cup 2018 Live Score | Sep 23

New South Wales vs Victoria Live Scores : Check out New South Wales vs Victoria aka the NSW vs Vic – New South Wales vs Victoria Live Scorecard of the JLT Cup 2018. This JLT Cup 2018 Match 7 will be played at the North Sydney Oval in Sydney.

The New South Wales vs Victoria Match 7 is scheduled to begin at 5:00 IST on Sep 23 which is 9:30 local time. We bring you here New South Wales vs Victoria live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the JLT Cup 2018 live Scores. You can as well follow the NSW vs Vic JLT Cup 2018 Highlights after the match.

Match Date: Sep 23, 2018

Venue: North Sydney Oval, Sydney

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

New South Wales vs Victoria Squads | JLT Cup 2018 Teams

New South Wales 2018 Squad

Daniel Hughes, Ryan Gibson, Kurtis Patterson (Captain), Moises Henriques, Nick Larkin, Jack Edwards, Jay Lenton (Wicket Keeper), Daniel Sams, Steve OKeefe, Sean Abbott, Mickey Edwards, Harry Conway, Trent Copeland, Jason Sangha

Victoria 2018 Squad

Seb Gotch (Wicket Keeper), Marcus Harris, Cameron White, Peter Handscomb (Captain), Glenn Maxwell, Nic Maddinson, Will Sutherland, Chris Tremain, Tom O Connell, Scott Boland, Jackson Coleman, Travis Dean, Mackenzie Harvey, Matthew Short

