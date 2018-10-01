New Zealand Women Tour of Australia 2018 Schedule | Aus vs NZ Women 2018 Fixtures

Check below Australia vs New Zealand Women 2018 cricket schedule for New Zealand Women Tour of Australia 2018. We bring you Aus vs NZ Women fixtures with match dates and match timetable. New Zealand Women Tour of Australia 2018 comprises of three T20s. Follow this post for the Australia vs New Zealand Women 2018 series schedule at OyeCricket and get to know the match timetable and venues of Australia vs New Zealand Women 2018.

New Zealand Women Tour of Australia 2018 begins on September 29 with 1st T20 in North Sydney Oval, Sydney. The tour ends with the 3rd T20 on October 5 at Manuka Oval, Canberra. Keep watching OyeCricket.com to watch Aus vs NZ Women highlights and all the other updates of New Zealand Women Tour of Australia 2018.

Australia vs New Zealand Women 2018 Schedule | New Zealand Women Tour of Australia 2018

Sep 29: Australia Women vs New Zealand Women, 1st T20I at North Sydney Oval, Sydney – Aus W vs NZ W 1st T20 Scorecard

Oct 1: Australia Women vs New Zealand Women, 2nd T20I at Allan Border Field, Brisbane – Aus W vs NZ W 2nd T20 Scorecard

Oct 5: Australia Women vs New Zealand Women, 3rd T20I at Manuka Oval, Canberra

Thank you for visiting our site for the Australia vs New Zealand Women 2018 Schedule. We hope you like our coverage of New Zealand Women Tour of Australia 2018.