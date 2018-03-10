Nidahas Trophy Points Table | Nidahas Trophy Results | SL Tri Series 2018

Nidahas Trophy Points Table : The Nidahas Trophy 2018 features Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and India.

Nidahas Trophy Points Table | SL Tri Series 2018 Points Table | Nidahas Trophy Results

The Nidahas Trophy Points Table will feature details like matches played (Mat), matches won (Won), matches lost (Lost), matches tied (Tied), matches abandoned (Aban) and the points collected (Pts).

Check here latest updated Nidahas Trophy 2018 points table and Nidahas Trophy Team Standings and Nidahas Trophy match results. Get to know how your favorite team is doing in the Nidahas Trophy through the below SL Tri Series Points Table 2018 and daily updated Nidahas Trophy Match Results.

Nidahas Trophy 2018 Points Table | Nidahas Trophy Standings | Nidahas Trophy Points Table 2018

Check out the latest Nidahas Trophy points table below:

Team M W L NR PT NRR Bangladesh 2 1 1 0 2 India 2 1 1 0 2 Sri Lanka 2 1 1 0 2

Nidahas Trophy Results | Nidahas Trophy Scorecards | Nidahas Trophy Match Results

Have a look at the Nidahas Trophy results below listed below and follow links for the Nidahas Trophy scorecards of all the matches till date. You can know where the Nidahas Trophy teams are performing through the Nidahas Trophy Points Table above this section.

Mar 06: Sri Lanka vs India – SL vs Ind T20 Scorecard – Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Mar 08: Bangladesh vs India – Ban vs Ind T20 Scorecard – India won by 6 wickets

Mar 10: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh – SL vs Ban T20 Scorecard – Bangladesh won by 5 wickets

