Northamptonshire vs Durham Live Scores : Northamptonshire vs Durham – English County Championship 2018. This English County Championship 2018 Div 2 will be played at the County Ground in Northampton.

The Northamptonshire vs Durham County Div 2 match is scheduled to begin at 15:30 IST, which is 11:00 local time on Apr 27-30.



Match Date: Apr 27-30, 2018
Venue: County Ground, Northampton



Match Date: Apr 27-30, 2018

Venue: County Ground, Northampton

Northamptonshire vs Durham Squads | Specsavers County Championship 2018 Teams

Northamptonshire Squad for Specsavers County Championship Division 2

Ben Duckett, Rob Newton, Alex Wakely(c), Richard Levi, Rob Keogh, Adam Rossington(w), Joshua Cobb, Doug Bracewell, Brett Hutton, Richard Gleeson, Ben Sanderson, Tom Sole, Graeme White, Saif Zaib, Luke Procter, Rory Kleinveldt, Steven Crook

Durham Squad for Specsavers County Championship Division 2

Paul Collingwood(c), Aiden Markram, Cameron Steel, Will Smith, Graham Clark, Michael Richardson, Stuart Poynter(w), James Weighell, Nathan Rimmington, Barry McCarthy, Chris Rushworth, Gareth Harte, Brydon Carse, Liam Trevaskis, George Harding, Matty Potts

