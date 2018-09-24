Nor vs Sus Scorecard | Specsavers County Championship 2018 Live Score | Sep 24-27

Northamptonshire vs Sussex Live Scores: Specsavers County Championship 2018 Division 2 match played at the County Ground, Northampton.

The Northamptonshire vs Sussex County Div 2 match is scheduled to begin at 15:00 IST, which is 10:30 local time on Sep 24-27.

Match Date: Sep 24-27, 2018

Venue: County Ground, Northampton

Toss Report:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Northamptonshire vs Sussex Squads | Specsavers County Championship 2018 Teams

Northamptonshire Squad for Specsavers County Championship Division 2

Brett Hutton, Ben Curran, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Alex Wakely (Captain), Charlie Thurston, Adam Rossington (Wicket Keeper), Luke Procter, Rob Keogh, Ben Cotton, Nathan Buck, Ben Sanderson, Richard Levi, Rob Newton, Saif Zaib

Sussex Squad for Specsavers County Championship Division 2

Danny Briggs, Philip Salt, Luke Wells, Harry Finch, Michael Burgess, Laurie Evans, Ben Brown (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Delray Rawlins, Chris Jordan, Ollie Robinson, Abidine Sakande, Will Beer, David Wiese

