Nor vs Warks Scorecard | English County Championship 2018 Live Score | Apr 20-23

Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire Live Scores | English County Championship 2018

Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire Scorecard | English County Championship 2018 Live Scores Division 2

Match Date: Apr 20-23, 2018

Venue: County Ground, Northampton

Toss Report: Northamptonshire won the toss and chose to bat

Umpires: Richard Kettleborough, Russell Warren

Match Result:

Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire Live Scores | Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire Live Scorecard

Check out the below Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire scorecard:

Northamptonshire 1st Innings 147-10 (48.4)

Warwickshire 1st Innings 2-0 (4)

Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire Squads | Specsavers County Championship 2018 Teams

Northamptonshire Squad for Specsavers County Championship Division 2

Rob Newton, Ben Duckett, Rob Keogh, Alex Wakely (Captain), Richard Levi, Adam Rossington (Wicket Keeper), Joshua Cobb, Doug Bracewell, Brett Hutton, Richard Gleeson, Ben Sanderson, Luke Procter, Tom Sole, Graeme White, Saif Zaib, Rory Kleinveldt, Steven Crook

Warwickshire Squad for Specsavers County Championship Division 2

Will Rhodes, Dominic Sibley, Ian Bell, Jonathan Trott, Sam Hain, Matthew Lamb, Tim Ambrose (Wicket Keeper), Jeetan Patel (Captain), Chris Wright, Ryan Sidebottom, Henry Brookes, Adam Hose, Keith Barker, Oli Stone, Andrew Umeed, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, George Panayi, Josh Poysden, Boyd Rankin, Sunny Singh, Aaron Thomason

