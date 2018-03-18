North vs South 1st ODI Scorecard | ECB North-South Series 2018 | Mar 18

North vs South is scheduled to begin at 19:00 IST on Mar 18 which is 9:30 local time.

North vs South 1st ODI Live Scores | ECB North-South Series 2018

Match Date: Mar 18, 2018

Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

North vs South 1st ODI Scorecard

Check here for North vs South 1st ODI Scorecard:

North vs South ODI Squads | North vs South 2018

North Squad 2018

Steven Mullaney (Captain), Keaton Jennings, Sam Hain, Adam Hose, Joe Clarke, Alex Davies (Wicket Keeper), Matthew Critchley, Brett DOliveira, Matthew Fisher, Saqib Mahmood, Richard Gleeson, Matthew Parkinson, Zak Chappell

South Squad 2018

Sam Northeast (Captain), Daniel Bell-Drummond, Nick Gubbins, Laurie Evans, Ollie Pope, John Simpson (Wicket Keeper), Sam Curran, Delray Rawlins, Dominic Bess, Ravi Patel, Paul Walter, James Porter, Tom Barber

