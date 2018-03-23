North vs South 3rd One Day Scorecard | ECB North-South Series 2018 | Mar 23

North vs South 3rd One Day Scorecard. This is the 3rd One Day of ECB North-South Series 2018.

North vs South 3rd One Day match will be played at Three Ws Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.

North vs South is scheduled to begin at 19:00 IST on Mar 23 which is 9:30 local time.

North vs South 3rd One Day Live Scores | ECB North-South Series 2018

Match Date: Mar 23, 2018

Venue: Three Ws Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

North vs South 3rd One Day Scorecard

Check here for North vs South 3rd One Day Scorecard:

North vs South One Day Squads | North vs South 2018

North Squad 2018

Steven Mullaney (Captain), Brett DOliveira, Sam Hain, Alex Davies, Keaton Jennings, Matthew Fisher, Joe Clarke, Matthew Critchley, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson, Zak Chappell, Adam Hose, Richard Gleeson

South Squad 2018

Laurie Evans, John Simpson (Wicket Keeper), Daniel Bell-Drummond, Ravi Patel, Sam Northeast (Captain), Nick Gubbins, Tom Barber, James Porter, Sam Curran, Paul Walter, Dominic Bess, Ollie Pope, Delray Rawlins

