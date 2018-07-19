Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire Vitality Blast Scorecard | Vitality Blast 2018 Live Scores

Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire Vitality Blast Scorecard of Vitality T20 Blast 2018 : Related Links: Vitality Blast 2018 Fixtures

Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire – Nor vs Derby Scorecard of the Vitality Blast 2018.

Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire cricket match played at County Ground, Northampton on Jul 19, 2018. Nor vs Derby match starts at 23:00 IST which is 18:30 local time.

Nor vs Derby Vitality Blast Live Scores | Vitality Blast 2018

Match Date: Jul 19, 2018

Venue: County Ground, Northampton

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire Vitality Blast Scorecard | Nor vs Derby Score Updates

The Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire Vitality Blast Scorecard will be updated here.

Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire Vitality Blast 2018 Match Squads

Derbyshire Squad for Vitality Blast 2018

Ben Slater, Calum MacLeod, Wahab Riaz, Wayne Madsen, Gary Wilson (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Matthew Critchley, Alex Hughes, Matt McKiernan, Lockie Ferguson, Calum Brodrick, Ravi Rampaul, Hardus Viljoen, Billy Godleman, Anuj Dal, Safyaan Sharif

Northamptonshire Squad for Vitality Blast 2018

Richard Levi, Ben Duckett, Joshua Cobb, Alex Wakely (Captain), Steven Crook, Kyle Coetzer, Seekkuge Prasanna, Ricardo Vasconcelos (Wicket Keeper), Rory Kleinveldt, Graeme White, Brett Hutton, Ben Sanderson, Luke Procter, Nathan Buck

