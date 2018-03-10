Northern Districts vs Canterbury Scorecard | Plunket Shield 2018 Live Score | Mar 9-12

Related Link: Plunket Shield 2018 Fixtures | Plunket Shield 2018 Points Table | Plunket Shied 2018 Most Runs | Plunket Shield 2018 Most Wickets

Northern Districts vs Canterbury Live Scores : Check out Northern Districts vs Canterbury aka the ND vs Can – Northern Districts vs Canterbury Live Scorecard of the Plunket Shield 2018. This Plunket Shield 2018 Match 19 will be played at the Cobham Oval in Whangarei.

The Northern Districts vs Canterbury Match 19 is scheduled to begin at 03:00 IST on Mar 9-12 which is 10:30 local time. We bring you here Northern Districts vs Canterbury live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the Plunket Shield 2018 live Scores. You can as well follow the ND vs Can Plunket Shield 2018 Highlights after the match.

If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the Northern Districts vs Canterbury Plunket Shield 2018 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Northern Districts vs Canterbury live streaming, after the match Northern Districts vs Canterbury highlights and also for the Plunket Shield 2018 highlights.

Northern Districts vs Canterbury Live Scores | Plunket Shield 2018

Keep checking OyeCricket.com for Northern Districts vs Canterbury live scores that is the Northern Districts vs Canterbury live score and live cricket commentary of Northern Districts vs Canterbury 2018 cricket match played at the Cobham Oval, Whangarei on Mar 9-12, 2018.

Worried that you may not watch the live match on TV? Then you can always catch up with the Plunket Shield 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Northern Districts vs Canterbury highlights in addition to the Plunket Shield 2018 highlights. Do not forget to catch up with the ND vs Can Plunket Shield 2018 Highlights and all the Plunket Shield 2018 highlights online.

Northern Knights vs Canterbury Kings Scorecard | Plunket Shield 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Mar 9-12, 2018

Venue: Cobham Oval, Whangarei

Toss: Canterbury won the toss and chose to bat

Umpires: Garth Stirrat, Tim Parlane

Match Result: Day 2 in progress

Northern Districts vs Canterbury Live Scores | Northern Districts vs Canterbury Live Scorecard

Check out the below Northern Districts vs Canterbury scorecard:

Canterbury 1st Innings 193 all out (72.4)

Northern Districts vs Canterbury Squads | Plunket Shield 2018 Teams

Northern Districts 2018 Squad

Daniel Flynn (Captain), Henry Cooper, Bharat Popli, Dean Brownlie, BJ Watling (Wicket Keeper), Daryl Mitchell, Tim Seifert, Nicholas Frederick Kelly, Joe Walker, James Baker, Zak Gibson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Brent Arnel, Anton Devcich, Brett Hampton, Brett Randell, Brett Hampton

Canterbury 2018 Squad

Chad Bowes, Leo Carter, Ken McClure, Michael Pollard, Cole McConchie, Andrew Ellis (Captain), Cam Fletcher (Wicket Keeper), Tim Johnston, ATE Hazeldine, Trevor Garrett, Blake Coburn, Brett Hampton, Kyle Jamieson, Will Williams, Jack Boyle, Michael Davidson, Brett Hampton, Fraser Sheat, Daniel Sams, Henry Shipley

Thank you for visiting our website for the Northern Districts vs Canterbury Live Scores of the Plunket Shield 2018, and don’t forget to watch the ND vs Can Plunket Shield 2018 Highlights.