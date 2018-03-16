Northern Districts vs Otago Scorecard | Plunket Shield 2018 Live Score | Mar 17-20

Northern Districts vs Otago Live Scores | Plunket Shield 2018

Northern Knights vs Otago Volts Scorecard | Plunket Shield 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Mar 17-20, 2018

Venue: Cobham Oval, Whangarei

Northern Districts vs Otago Squads | Plunket Shield 2018 Teams

Northern Districts 2018 Squad

Daniel Flynn (Captain), PD Bocock, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Cooper, Bharat Popli, Brett Hampton, BJ Watling (Wicket Keeper), Nicholas Frederick Kelly, Corey Anderson, Ish Sodhi, James Baker, Zak Gibson, Joe Walker

Otago 2018 Squad

Rob Nicol (Captain), Neil Broom, JJ Tasman-Jones, Anaru Kitchen, Hamish Rutherford, Jacob Duffy, Derek de Boorder (Wicket Keeper), James Neesham, Josh Finnie, Mark Craig, Michael Rae, Michael Rippon, Shawn Hicks

