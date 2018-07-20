Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire Vitality Blast Scorecard | Vitality Blast 2018 Live Scores

Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire Vitality Blast Scorecard of Vitality T20 Blast 2018 : Related Links: Vitality Blast 2018 Fixtures

Notts vs Leic Live Scores: Check out Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire – Notts vs Leic Scorecard of the Vitality Blast 2018. Check this post for Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the Vitality Blast 2018. In case you don’t get to watch the live cricket action of Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire Vitality Blast 2018 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire live scorecard and also for the Vitality Blast 2018 highlights.

Keep browsing OyeCricket.com for Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire live score and live cricket commentary of Notts vs Leic cricket match played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Jul 20, 2018. Notts vs Leic match starts at 23:00 IST which is 18:30 local time. Worried that you missed out on the live match, then you can always catch up with the Vitality Blast 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire highlights and also the Vitality Blast 2018 highlights.

Notts vs Leic Vitality Blast Live Scores | Vitality Blast 2018

Match Date: Jul 20, 2018

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire Vitality Blast Scorecard | Notts vs Leic Score Updates

The Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire Vitality Blast Scorecard will be updated here.

Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire Vitality Blast 2018 Match Squads

Leicestershire Squad for Vitality Blast 2018

Neil Dexter, Cameron Delport, Mark Cosgrove, Ben Raine, Colin Ackermann (Captain), Mohammad Nabi, Ned Eckersley (Wicket Keeper), Tom Wells, Zak Chappell, Callum Parkinson, Mohammad Abbas, Gavin Griffiths, Lewis Hill, Paul Horton, Rob Sayer

Nottinghamshire Squad for Vitality Blast 2018

Steven Mullaney, Riki Wessels, Tom Moores (Wicket Keeper), Samit Patel, Billy Root, Daniel Christian (Captain), William Fraine, Luke Fletcher, Ish Sodhi, Jake Ball, Harry Gurney, Jake Libby, Chris Nash, Matthew Carter, Paul Coughlin, Matt Milnes

Thank you for visiting OyeCricket.com, hope you got all the required information on Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire Vitality Blast Scorecard.