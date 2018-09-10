Follow OyeCricket on Facebook to get Latest Cricket Stories.
Related Link: Specsavers County Championship Fixtures 2018
Nottinghamshire vs Essex Live Scores : Check out Nottinghamshire vs Essex aka the Notts vs Ess – Nottinghamshire vs Essex Live Scorecard of the English County Championship 2018. This English County Championship 2018 Div 1 will be played at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham.
The Nottinghamshire vs Essex County Div 1 match is scheduled to begin at 15:00 IST, which is 10:30 local time on Sep 10-13. We bring you here Nottinghamshire vs Essex live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the English County Championship 2018 live Scores. You can as well follow the Notts vs Ess English County Championship 2018 Highlights after the match.
If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the Nottinghamshire vs Essex English County Championship 2018 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Nottinghamshire vs Essex live streaming, after the match Nottinghamshire vs Essex highlights and also for the English County Championship 2018 highlights.
Keep checking OyeCricket.com for Nottinghamshire vs Essex live scores that is the Nottinghamshire vs Essex live score and live cricket commentary of Nottinghamshire vs Essex 2018 cricket match played at the Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Sep 10-13, 2018.
Worried that you may not watch the live match on TV? Then you can always catch up with the English County Championship 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Nottinghamshire vs Essex highlights in addition to the English County Championship 2018 highlights. Do not forget to catch up with the Notts vs Ess English County Championship 2018 Highlights and all the English County Championship 2018 highlights online.
Match Date: Sep 10-13, 2018
Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Toss Report:
Umpires:
Match Result:
Check out the below Nottinghamshire vs Essex scorecard:
Kraigg Brathwaite, Ben Slater, Jake Libby, Ben Duckett, Steven Mullaney (Captain), Tom Moores (Wicket Keeper), Samit Patel, Luke Wood, Matt Milnes, Harry Gurney, Mark Footitt, Ben Kitt, Billy Root, Paul Coughlin
Nick Browne, Varun Chopra, Tom Westley, Daniel Lawrence, Ravi Bopara, Ryan ten Doeschate (Captain), Michael-Kyle Pepper (Wicket Keeper), Simon Harmer, Samuel Cook, Kishen Velani, Adam Wheater, Matthew Quinn, Neil Wagner, James Porter, James Foster
Thank you for visiting our website for the Nottinghamshire vs Essex Live Scores of the English County Championship 2018, and don’t forget to watch the Notts vs Ess English County Championship 2018 Highlights.