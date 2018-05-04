Notts vs Ham Scorecard | English County Championship 2018 Live Score | May 04-07

Match Date: May 04-07, 2018

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Toss Report: Nottinghamshire won the toss and chose to bat

Umpires: Rob Bailey and Peter Hartley

Match Result:

Nottinghamshire 1st Innings 305-9 (68.4)

Nottinghamshire vs Hampshire Squads | Specsavers County Championship 2018 Teams

Nottinghamshire Squad for Specsavers County Championship 2018 Division 1

Steven Mullaney (Captain), Jake Libby, Chris Nash, Ross Taylor, Samit Patel, Riki Wessels, Tom Moores (Wicket Keeper), Stuart Broad, Luke Fletcher, Jake Ball, Harry Gurney, Matt Milnes, Billy Root

Hampshire Squad for Specsavers County Championship 2018 Division 1

Joe Weatherley, Jimmy Adams, James Vince (Captain), Hashim Amla, Rilee Rossouw, Liam Dawson, Lewis McManus (Wicket Keeper), Kyle Abbott, Chris Wood, Bradley Wheal, Fidel Edwards, Tom Alsop, Gareth Berg, Sean Ervine, Brad Taylor, Reece Topley

