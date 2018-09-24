Notts vs Som Scorecard | English County Championship 2018 Live Score | Sep 24-27

Related Link: Specsavers County Championship Fixtures 2018

Nottinghamshire vs Somerset Live Scores : Check out Nottinghamshire vs Somerset aka the Notts vs Som – Nottinghamshire vs Somerset Live Scorecard of the English County Championship 2018. This English County Championship 2018 Div 1 will be played at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

The Nottinghamshire vs Somerset County Div 1 match is scheduled to begin at 15:00 IST, which is 10:30 local time on Sep 24-27. We bring you here Nottinghamshire vs Somerset live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the English County Championship 2018 live Scores. You can as well follow the Notts vs Som English County Championship 2018 Highlights after the match.

If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the Nottinghamshire vs Somerset English County Championship 2018 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Nottinghamshire vs Somerset live streaming, after the match Nottinghamshire vs Somerset highlights and also for the English County Championship 2018 highlights.

Nottinghamshire vs Somerset Live Scores | English County Championship 2018 Division 1

Keep checking OyeCricket.com for Nottinghamshire vs Somerset live scores that is the Nottinghamshire vs Somerset live score and live cricket commentary of Nottinghamshire vs Somerset 2018 cricket match played at the Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Sep 24-27, 2018.

Worried that you may not watch the live match on TV? Then you can always catch up with the English County Championship 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Nottinghamshire vs Somerset highlights in addition to the English County Championship 2018 highlights. Do not forget to catch up with the Notts vs Som English County Championship 2018 Highlights and all the English County Championship 2018 highlights online.

Nottinghamshire vs Somerset Scorecard | English County Championship 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Sep 24-27, 2018

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Toss Report:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Nottinghamshire vs Somerset Live Scores | Nottinghamshire vs Somerset Live Scorecard

Check out the below Nottinghamshire vs Somerset scorecard:

Nottinghamshire vs Somerset Squads | Specsavers County Championship 2018 Teams

Nottinghamshire Squad for Specsavers County Championship 2018 Division 1

Jake Libby, Ben Slater, Ben Duckett, Steven Mullaney (Captain), Samit Patel, Riki Wessels, Tom Moores (Wicket Keeper), Luke Wood, Luke Fletcher, Matthew Carter, Harry Gurney, Matt Milnes, William Fraine

Somerset Squad for Specsavers County Championship 2018 Division 1

Marcus Trescothick, Tom Banton, Azhar Ali, James Hildreth, Tom Abell (Captain), Steven Davies (Wicket Keeper), Craig Overton, Jamie Overton, Lewis Gregory, Josh Davey, Jack Leach, Dominic Bess, Tim Groenewald

Thank you for visiting our website for the Nottinghamshire vs Somerset Live Scores of the English County Championship 2018, and don’t forget to watch the Notts vs Som English County Championship 2018 Highlights.