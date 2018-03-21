NZ vs Eng 1st Test Scorecard | England tour of New Zealand 2018 | NZ vs Eng 2018

Match Date: Mar 22-26, 2018

Venue: Eden Park, Auckland

New Zealand vs England – England tour of New Zealand 2018

England Squad for England tour of New Zealand 2018

Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, Joe Root (Captain), Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (Wicket Keeper), Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, James Anderson, Craig Overton, Liam Livingstone, Mason Crane, James Vince, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach

New Zealand Squad for England tour of New Zealand 2018

Tom Latham, Jeet Raval, Kane Williamson (Captain), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (Wicket Keeper), Colin de Grandhomme, Todd Astle, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry

