Match Date: Mar 22-26, 2018
Venue: Eden Park, Auckland
Toss:
Umpires:
Match Result:
Man of the Match:
Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, Joe Root (Captain), Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (Wicket Keeper), Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, James Anderson, Craig Overton, Liam Livingstone, Mason Crane, James Vince, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach
Tom Latham, Jeet Raval, Kane Williamson (Captain), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (Wicket Keeper), Colin de Grandhomme, Todd Astle, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry
