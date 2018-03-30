Follow OyeCricket on Facebook to get Latest Cricket Stories.
Related Link: England tour of New Zealand 2018
NZ vs Eng 2nd Test Scorecard : Welcome to OyeCricket.com’s coverage of the NZ vs Eng Test of the England tour of New Zealand 2018 at Christchurch. Follow here NZ vs Eng Test live scores and check out NZ vs Eng Test highlights to know the NZ vs Eng Test highlights. This is the 2nd Test of England Tour of New Zealand 2018.
In case, you do not get to watch the live action of the NZ vs Eng Test, then you can always get the NZ vs Eng Test live scores and may be even the NZ vs Eng Test highlights later on. Keep browsing OyeCricket.com for extensive coverage of England tour of New Zealand 2018 as part of England Tour of New Zealand 2018 and also for the NZ vs Eng Test scorecard.
Match Date: Mar 30-Apr 03, 2018
Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch
Toss: New Zealand won the toss and chose to field
Umpires: Marais Erasmus (South Africa) and Bruce Oxenford (Australia)
Match Result:
Man of the Match:
Check here for NZ vs Eng 2nd Test Scorecard :
|England first innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|AN Cook
|b Boult
|2
|7
|–
|–
|MD Stoneman
|c Latham b Southee
|35
|111
|4
|–
|JM Vince
|lbw b Southee
|18
|41
|3
|–
|*JE Root
|b Southee
|37
|63
|5
|–
|DJ Malan
|lbw b Boult
|0
|1
|–
|–
|BA Stokes
|not out
|12
|23
|2
|–
|+JM Bairstow
|not out
|6
|24
|–
|–
|MJ Leach
|still to bat
|MA Wood
|still to bat
|SCJ Broad
|still to bat
|JM Anderson
|still to bat
|Extras
|(2 lb, 1 w)
|3
|Total
|(5 wickets, 45 overs)
|113
|Fall of wickets: 1-6 (Cook, 2.4 ov), 2-38 (Vince, 16.1 ov), 3-93 (Root, 35.6 ov), 4-94 (Malan, 36.5 ov), 5-94 (Stoneman, 37.2 ov)
|New Zealand bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Boult
|14
|5
|31
|2
|–
|–
|Southee
|14
|2
|37
|3
|1
|–
|de Grandhomme
|7
|2
|18
|0
|–
|–
|Wagner
|7
|3
|15
|0
|–
|–
|Sodhi
|3
|0
|10
|0
|–
|–
|New Zealand first innings
|JA Raval
|TWM Latham
|*KS Williamson
|LRPL Taylor
|HM Nicholls
|+BJ Watling
|C de Grandhomme
|IS Sodhi
|N Wagner
|TG Southee
|TA Boult
Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, James Vince, Joe Root (Captain), Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (Wicket Keeper), Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Mark Wood, James Anderson, Craig Overton, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Liam Livingstone, Ben Foakes
Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (Captain), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (Wicket Keeper), Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Martin Guptill
Thank you for visiting our post on the NZ vs Eng Test Scorecard and hope you have got the details you need from the NZ vs Eng Test Live Scores. Make sure you watch the NZ vs Eng Test highlights online to relive the cricketing action of the England tour of New Zealand 2018.