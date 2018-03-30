NZ vs Eng 2nd Test Scorecard | England tour of New Zealand 2018 | NZ vs Eng 2018

Match Date: Mar 30-Apr 03, 2018

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Toss: New Zealand won the toss and chose to field

Umpires: Marais Erasmus (South Africa) and Bruce Oxenford (Australia)

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

England first innings Runs Balls 4s 6s AN Cook b Boult 2 7 – – MD Stoneman c Latham b Southee 35 111 4 – JM Vince lbw b Southee 18 41 3 – *JE Root b Southee 37 63 5 – DJ Malan lbw b Boult 0 1 – – BA Stokes not out 12 23 2 – +JM Bairstow not out 6 24 – – MJ Leach still to bat MA Wood still to bat SCJ Broad still to bat JM Anderson still to bat Extras (2 lb, 1 w) 3 Total (5 wickets, 45 overs) 113 Fall of wickets: 1-6 (Cook, 2.4 ov), 2-38 (Vince, 16.1 ov), 3-93 (Root, 35.6 ov), 4-94 (Malan, 36.5 ov), 5-94 (Stoneman, 37.2 ov)

New Zealand bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Boult 14 5 31 2 – – Southee 14 2 37 3 1 – de Grandhomme 7 2 18 0 – – Wagner 7 3 15 0 – – Sodhi 3 0 10 0 – –

New Zealand first innings JA Raval TWM Latham *KS Williamson LRPL Taylor HM Nicholls +BJ Watling C de Grandhomme IS Sodhi N Wagner TG Southee TA Boult

England Squad for England tour of New Zealand 2018

Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, James Vince, Joe Root (Captain), Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (Wicket Keeper), Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Mark Wood, James Anderson, Craig Overton, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Liam Livingstone, Ben Foakes

New Zealand Squad for England tour of New Zealand 2018

Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (Captain), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (Wicket Keeper), Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Martin Guptill

