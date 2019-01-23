NZ vs Ind 1st ODI Live Score | NZ vs Ind 1st ODI Scorecard 2019 | Jan 23

Match Date: Jan 23, 2019

Venue: McLean Park, Napier

Toss Report:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match

New Zealand Squad for India Tour of New Zealand 2019

Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (Captain), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (Wicket Keeper), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Henry Nicholls, Doug Bracewell, Matt Henry

India Squad for India Tour of New Zealand 2019

Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (Captain), MS Dhoni (Wicket Keeper), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ambati Rayudu, Shubman Gill, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, K Khaleel Ahmed

