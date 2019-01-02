Follow OyeCricket on Facebook to get Latest Cricket Stories.
Related Link: Sri Lanka Tour of New Zealand 2018/19 Schedule
NZ vs SL 1st ODI Scorecard : Welcome to OyeCricket.com’s coverage of the NZ vs SL 1st ODI of the Sri Lanka Tour of New Zealand 2018/19 at Mount Maunganui . Follow here NZ vs SL 1st ODI live scores and check out NZ vs SL 1st ODI highlights to know the NZ vs SL 1st ODI highlights. This is the 1st ODI of Sri Lanka Tour of New Zealand 2018/19.
In case, you do not get to watch the live action of the NZ vs SL 1st ODI, then you can always get the NZ vs SL 1st ODI live scores and may be even the NZ vs SL 1st ODI highlights later on. Keep browsing OyeCricket.com for extensive coverage of Sri Lanka Tour of New Zealand 2018/19 as part of Sri Lanka Tour of New Zealand 2018/19 and also for the NZ vs SL 1st ODI scorecard.
Match Date: Jan 3, 2019
Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
Toss:
Umpires:
Match Result:
Man of the Match:
Check here for NZ vs SL only 1st ODI Scorecard :
Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (Captain), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tim Seifert (Wicket Keeper), James Neesham, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Doug Bracewell, Matt Henry
Niroshan Dickwella (Wicket Keeper), Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Pradeep, Lasith Malinga (Captain), Lakshan Sandakan, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Seekkuge Prasanna, Asela Gunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama
Thank you for visiting our post on the NZ vs SL 1st ODI Scorecard and hope you have got the details you need from the NZ vs SL 1st ODI Live Scores. Make sure you watch the NZ vs SL 1st ODI highlights online to relive the cricketing action of the Sri Lanka Tour of New Zealand 2018/19.