NZ vs SL 1st Test Scorecard | Sri Lanka Tour of New Zealand 2018 | Dec 15-19

NZ vs SL 1st Test Scorecard : Welcome to OyeCricket.com’s coverage of the NZ vs SL 1st Test of the Sri Lanka Tour of New Zealand 2018 at Wellington . Follow here NZ vs SL 1st Test live scores and check out NZ vs SL 1st Test highlights to know the NZ vs SL 1st Test highlights. This is the 1st Test of Sri Lanka Tour of New Zealand 2018.

In case, you do not get to watch the live action of the NZ vs SL 1st Test, then you can always get the NZ vs SL 1st Test live scores and may be even the NZ vs SL 1st Test highlights later on. Keep browsing OyeCricket.com for extensive coverage of Sri Lanka Tour of New Zealand 2018 as part of Sri Lanka Tour of New Zealand 2018 and also for the NZ vs SL 1st Test scorecard.

NZ vs SL 1st Test Scorecard | Sri Lanka Tour of New Zealand 2018 | NZ vs SL 1st Test Live Scores

Match Date: Dec 15-19, 2018

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

NZ vs SL 1st Test Live Scores | NZ vs SL 1st Test Scorecard

Check here for NZ vs SL only 1st Test Scorecard :

NZ vs SL 1st Test Squads | New Zealand vs Sri Lanka – Sri Lanka Tour of New Zealand 2018

New Zealand Squad for Sri Lanka Tour of New Zealand 2018

Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (Captain), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (Wicket Keeper), Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner, Matt Henry, Will Young

Sri Lanka Squad for Sri Lanka Tour of New Zealand 2018

Danushka Gunathilaka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal (Captain), Angelo Mathews, Roshen Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (Wicket Keeper), Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Lakshan Sandakan, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Thirimanne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera

Thank you for visiting our post on the NZ vs SL 1st Test Scorecard and hope you have got the details you need from the NZ vs SL 1st Test Live Scores. Make sure you watch the NZ vs SL 1st Test highlights online to relive the cricketing action of the Sri Lanka Tour of New Zealand 2018.