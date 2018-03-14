NZ W vs WI W 1st T20 Scorecard | NZ W vs WI W 2018 Live Score | Mar 14

Match Date: Mar 14, 2018

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Toss: Windies Women won the toss and chose to field

Umpires: Kathy Cross, Diana Venter

Match Result: New Zealand Women won by 8 runs

Player of the Match:

New Zealand Women Innings 167-6 (20)

Windies Women Innings 159-6 (20)

NZ vs WI Women’s 1st T20 Squads | NZ vs WI Women’s 2018

New Zealand Squad for West Indies Women Tour of New Zealand 2018

Suzie Bates (Captain), Sophie Devine, Katey Martin (Wicket Keeper), Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Natalie Dodd, Anna Peterson, Hannah Rowe, Leigh Kasperek, Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Amelia Kerr, Kate Heffernan

West Indies Squad for West Indies Women Tour of New Zealand 2018

Hayley Matthews, Kycia Knight, Stafanie Taylor (Captain), Deandra Dottin, Kyshona Knight, Merissa Aguilleira (Wicket Keeper), Reniece Boyce, Afy Fletcher, Akeira Peters, Anisa Mohammed, Shamilia Connell, Britney Cooper, Chedean Nation, Tremayne Smartt

