NZ W vs WI W 2nd ODI Scorecard | NZ W vs WI W 2018 Live Score | Mar 8

NZ vs WI Women's 2nd ODI at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln. This is the 2nd ODI of West Indies Women Tour of New Zealand 2018.

NZ vs WI Women's 2nd ODI begins at 3:30 IST on Mar 8 which is 11:00 local time.

NZ W vs WI W 2nd ODI is the ICC Championship match.

NZ W vs WI W 2nd ODI Scorecard | NZ vs WI Women’s 2nd ODI Match Live Scores

Match Date: Mar 8, 2018

Venue: Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Player of the Match:

NZ vs WI Women’s 2nd ODI Live Scores | NZ vs WI Women’s 2nd ODI Match Scorecard

Check here for NZ vs WI Women’s 2nd ODI Scorecard:

NZ vs WI Women’s 2nd ODI Squads | NZ vs WI Women’s 2018

New Zealand Squad for West Indies Women Tour of New Zealand 2018

Suzie Bates (Captain), Sophie Devine, Amy Satterthwaite, Katey Martin (Wicket Keeper), Maddy Green, Lauren Down, KE Ebrahim, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Holly Huddleston, Hannah Rowe, Anna Peterson

West Indies Squad for West Indies Women Tour of New Zealand 2018

Hayley Matthews, Kycia Knight, Stafanie Taylor (Captain), Chedean Nation, Deandra Dottin, Britney Cooper, Kyshona Knight, Merissa Aguilleira (Wicket Keeper), Afy Fletcher, Tremayne Smartt, Shamilia Connell, Akeira Peters, Reniece Boyce, Anisa Mohammed

