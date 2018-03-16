NZ W vs WI W 3rd ODI Scorecard | NZ W vs WI W 2018 Live Score | Mar 11

NZ W vs WI W 3rd ODI is the ICC Championship match.

Match Date: Mar 11, 2018

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Toss: West Indies Women won the toss and chose to field

Umpires: AL Gillies, SB Haig

Match Result: New Zealand Women won by 205 runs

Player of the Match: SFM Devine

New Zealand Women innings Runs Balls Mins 4s 6s S-Rate *SW Bates b Connell 89 97 129 6 – 91.75 LR Down run out (Kyshona A Knight->Connell) 3 11 20 – – 27.27 AE Satterthwaite run out (Peters) 69 81 100 6 – 85.19 +KJ Martin b Dottin 24 29 45 2 – 82.76 SFM Devine not out 73 58 72 6 – 125.86 ML Green b Dottin 3 6 8 – – 50.00 AM Peterson not out 27 21 29 2 – 128.57 LM Kasperek did not bat KE Ebrahim did not bat HM Rowe did not bat HR Huddleston did not bat Extras (6 b, 2 lb, 3 nb, 11 w) 22 Total (5 wickets, innings closed, 50 overs) 310 Fall of wickets: 1-16 (Down, 4.5 ov), 2-167 (Satterthwaite, 30.2 ov), 3-173 (Bates, 32.1 ov), 4-231 (Martin, 40.6 ov), 5-247 (Green, 42.5 ov)

West Indies Women bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls S-Rate Econ Connell 10 0 63 1 1 1 60.00 6.30 Dottin 10 0 58 2 2 – 30.00 5.80 Matthews 5 0 19 0 – – – 3.80 Mohammed 10 0 56 0 1 1 – 5.60 Fletcher 6 0 50 0 3 1 – 8.33 Taylor 4 0 31 0 – – – 7.75 Peters 5 0 25 0 – – – 5.00

West Indies Women innings Runs Balls Mins 4s 6s S-Rate HK Matthews c Martin b Huddleston 11 20 23 2 – 55.00 Kycia A Knight run out (Ebrahim->Peterson) 0 6 8 – – 0.00 *SR Taylor c Peterson b Huddleston 26 26 31 5 – 100.00 DJS Dottin c Peterson b Kasperek 15 28 44 1 – 53.57 Kyshona A Knight c Peterson b Rowe 12 30 34 2 – 40.00 +MR Aguilleira c Martin b Rowe 5 13 21 – – 38.46 B Cooper lbw b Devine 17 40 44 2 – 42.50 ASS Fletcher b Ebrahim 3 10 15 – – 30.00 AK Peters c and b Devine 2 12 21 – – 16.67 A Mohammed not out 4 16 16 – – 25.00 SS Connell c Martin b Devine 7 8 8 1 – 87.50 Extras (1 lb, 2 w) 3 Total (all out, 34.5 overs) 105 Fall of wickets: 1-8 (Kycia A Knight, 2.5 ov), 2-21 (Matthews, 6.3 ov), 3-42 (Taylor, 10.2 ov), 4-65 (Dottin, 17.2 ov), 5-68 (Kyshona A Knight, 18.4 ov), 6-79 (Aguilleira, 22.6 ov), 7-86 (Fletcher, 27.2 ov), 8-94 (Cooper, 30.1 ov), 9-95 (Peters, 32.3 ov), 10-105 (Connell, 34.5 ov)

New Zealand Women bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls S-Rate Econ Peterson 3 0 11 0 – – – 3.67 Rowe 8 1 31 2 2 – 24.00 3.88 Huddleston 7 0 19 2 – – 21.00 2.71 Devine 5.5 0 24 3 – – 11.67 4.11 Kasperek 7 1 12 1 – – 42.00 1.71 Ebrahim 4 1 7 1 – – 24.00 1.75

NZ vs WI Women’s 3rd ODI Squads | NZ vs WI Women’s 2018

New Zealand Squad for West Indies Women Tour of New Zealand 2018

Suzie Bates (Captain), Sophie Devine, Amy Satterthwaite, Katey Martin (Wicket Keeper), Maddy Green, Lauren Down, KE Ebrahim, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Holly Huddleston, Hannah Rowe, Anna Peterson

West Indies Squad for West Indies Women Tour of New Zealand 2018

Hayley Matthews, Kycia Knight, Stafanie Taylor (Captain), Chedean Nation, Deandra Dottin, Britney Cooper, Kyshona Knight, Merissa Aguilleira (Wicket Keeper), Afy Fletcher, Tremayne Smartt, Shamilia Connell, Akeira Peters, Reniece Boyce, Anisa Mohammed

