Follow OyeCricket on Facebook to get Latest Cricket Stories.
Related Link: West Indies Women Tour of New Zealand 2018 Fixtures
NZ vs WI Women’s 3rd ODI Live Scores : Welcome to OyeCricket.com’s coverage of the NZ vs WI Women’s 3rd ODI at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch . Follow here NZ vs WI Women’s 3rd ODI Scorecard and check out NZ vs WI Women’s 3rd ODI Live Scores. This is the 3rd ODI of West Indies Women Tour of New Zealand 2018.
NZ vs WI Women’s 3rd ODI begins at 11:30 IST on Mar 11 which is 19:00 local time. In case, you do not get to watch the live action of the NZ vs WI Women’s 3rd ODI, then you can always get the NZ vs WI Women’s 3rd ODI live streaming and may be even the NZ vs WI Women’s 3rd ODI highlights later on. Keep browsing OyeCricket.com for extensive coverage of West Indies Women Tour of New Zealand 2018 and also for the NZ vs WI Women’s 3rd ODI live scores.
NZ W vs WI W 3rd ODI is the ICC Championship match.
Match Date: Mar 11, 2018
Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch
Toss: West Indies Women won the toss and chose to field
Umpires: AL Gillies, SB Haig
Match Result: New Zealand Women won by 205 runs
Player of the Match: SFM Devine
Check here for NZ vs WI Women’s 3rd ODI Scorecard:
|New Zealand Women innings
|Runs
|Balls
|Mins
|4s
|6s
|S-Rate
|*SW Bates
|b Connell
|89
|97
|129
|6
|–
|91.75
|LR Down
|run out (Kyshona A Knight->Connell)
|3
|11
|20
|–
|–
|27.27
|AE Satterthwaite
|run out (Peters)
|69
|81
|100
|6
|–
|85.19
|+KJ Martin
|b Dottin
|24
|29
|45
|2
|–
|82.76
|SFM Devine
|not out
|73
|58
|72
|6
|–
|125.86
|ML Green
|b Dottin
|3
|6
|8
|–
|–
|50.00
|AM Peterson
|not out
|27
|21
|29
|2
|–
|128.57
|LM Kasperek
|did not bat
|KE Ebrahim
|did not bat
|HM Rowe
|did not bat
|HR Huddleston
|did not bat
|Extras
|(6 b, 2 lb, 3 nb, 11 w)
|22
|Total
|(5 wickets, innings closed, 50 overs)
|310
|Fall of wickets:
|1-16 (Down, 4.5 ov), 2-167 (Satterthwaite, 30.2 ov), 3-173 (Bates, 32.1 ov), 4-231 (Martin, 40.6 ov), 5-247 (Green, 42.5 ov)
|West Indies Women bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|S-Rate
|Econ
|Connell
|10
|0
|63
|1
|1
|1
|60.00
|6.30
|Dottin
|10
|0
|58
|2
|2
|–
|30.00
|5.80
|Matthews
|5
|0
|19
|0
|–
|–
|–
|3.80
|Mohammed
|10
|0
|56
|0
|1
|1
|–
|5.60
|Fletcher
|6
|0
|50
|0
|3
|1
|–
|8.33
|Taylor
|4
|0
|31
|0
|–
|–
|–
|7.75
|Peters
|5
|0
|25
|0
|–
|–
|–
|5.00
|West Indies Women innings
|Runs
|Balls
|Mins
|4s
|6s
|S-Rate
|HK Matthews
|c Martin b Huddleston
|11
|20
|23
|2
|–
|55.00
|Kycia A Knight
|run out (Ebrahim->Peterson)
|0
|6
|8
|–
|–
|0.00
|*SR Taylor
|c Peterson b Huddleston
|26
|26
|31
|5
|–
|100.00
|DJS Dottin
|c Peterson b Kasperek
|15
|28
|44
|1
|–
|53.57
|Kyshona A Knight
|c Peterson b Rowe
|12
|30
|34
|2
|–
|40.00
|+MR Aguilleira
|c Martin b Rowe
|5
|13
|21
|–
|–
|38.46
|B Cooper
|lbw b Devine
|17
|40
|44
|2
|–
|42.50
|ASS Fletcher
|b Ebrahim
|3
|10
|15
|–
|–
|30.00
|AK Peters
|c and b Devine
|2
|12
|21
|–
|–
|16.67
|A Mohammed
|not out
|4
|16
|16
|–
|–
|25.00
|SS Connell
|c Martin b Devine
|7
|8
|8
|1
|–
|87.50
|Extras
|(1 lb, 2 w)
|3
|Total
|(all out, 34.5 overs)
|105
|Fall of wickets:
|1-8 (Kycia A Knight, 2.5 ov), 2-21 (Matthews, 6.3 ov), 3-42 (Taylor, 10.2 ov), 4-65 (Dottin, 17.2 ov), 5-68 (Kyshona A Knight, 18.4 ov), 6-79 (Aguilleira, 22.6 ov), 7-86 (Fletcher, 27.2 ov), 8-94 (Cooper, 30.1 ov), 9-95 (Peters, 32.3 ov), 10-105 (Connell, 34.5 ov)
|New Zealand Women bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|S-Rate
|Econ
|Peterson
|3
|0
|11
|0
|–
|–
|–
|3.67
|Rowe
|8
|1
|31
|2
|2
|–
|24.00
|3.88
|Huddleston
|7
|0
|19
|2
|–
|–
|21.00
|2.71
|Devine
|5.5
|0
|24
|3
|–
|–
|11.67
|4.11
|Kasperek
|7
|1
|12
|1
|–
|–
|42.00
|1.71
|Ebrahim
|4
|1
|7
|1
|–
|–
|24.00
|1.75
Suzie Bates (Captain), Sophie Devine, Amy Satterthwaite, Katey Martin (Wicket Keeper), Maddy Green, Lauren Down, KE Ebrahim, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Holly Huddleston, Hannah Rowe, Anna Peterson
Hayley Matthews, Kycia Knight, Stafanie Taylor (Captain), Chedean Nation, Deandra Dottin, Britney Cooper, Kyshona Knight, Merissa Aguilleira (Wicket Keeper), Afy Fletcher, Tremayne Smartt, Shamilia Connell, Akeira Peters, Reniece Boyce, Anisa Mohammed
Thank you for visiting our post on the NZ vs WI Women’s 3rd ODI Scorecard and hope you have got the details you need from the NZ vs WI Women’s 3rd ODI Live Scores.