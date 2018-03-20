NZ W vs WI W 3rd T20 Scorecard | NZ W vs WI W 2018 Live Score | Mar 20

Related Link: West Indies Women Tour of New Zealand 2018 Fixtures

NZ vs WI Women’s 3rd T20 Live Scores : Welcome to OyeCricket.com’s coverage of the NZ vs WI Women’s 3rd T20 at the Pukekura Park in New Plymouth . Follow here NZ vs WI Women’s 3rd T20 Scorecard and check out NZ vs WI Women’s 3rd T20 Live Scores. This is the 3rd T20 of West Indies Women Tour of New Zealand 2018.

NZ vs WI Women’s 3rd T20 begins at 6:30 IST on Mar 20 which is 14:00 local time. In case, you do not get to watch the live action of the NZ vs WI Women’s 3rd T20, then you can always get the NZ vs WI Women’s 3rd T20 live streaming and may be even the NZ vs WI Women’s 3rd T20 highlights later on. Keep browsing OyeCricket.com for extensive coverage of West Indies Women Tour of New Zealand 2018 and also for the NZ vs WI Women’s 3rd T20 live scores.

NZ W vs WI W 3rd T20 Scorecard | NZ vs WI Women’s 3rd T20 Match Live Scores

Match Date: Mar 20, 2018

Venue: Pukekura Park, New Plymouth

Toss: West Indies Women won the toss and chose to field

Umpires: Billy Bowden, Kathy Cross

Match Result: New Zealand Women won by 1 run

Player of the Match: Hayley Matthews

NZ vs WI Women’s 3rd T20 Live Scores | NZ vs WI Women’s 3rd T20 Match Scorecard

Check here for NZ vs WI Women’s 3rd T20 Scorecard:

New Zealand Women Innings 134-7 (20)

Windies Women Innings 133-7 (20)

NZ vs WI Women’s 3rd T20 Squads | NZ vs WI Women’s 2018

New Zealand Squad for West Indies Women Tour of New Zealand 2018

Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates (Captain), Katey Martin (Wicket Keeper), Maddy Green, Amy Satterthwaite, Natalie Dodd, Leigh Kasperek, Anna Peterson, Amelia Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Kate Heffernan, Hayley Jensen, Hannah Rowe

West Indies Squad for West Indies Women Tour of New Zealand 2018

Stafanie Taylor (Captain), Hayley Matthews, Merissa Aguilleira (Wicket Keeper), Deandra Dottin, Shamilia Connell, Kycia Knight, Akeira Peters, Chedean Nation, Tremayne Smartt, Afy Fletcher, Britney Cooper, Reniece Boyce, Kyshona Knight, Anisa Mohammed

Thank you for visiting our post on the NZ vs WI Women’s 3rd T20 Scorecard and hope you have got the details you need from the NZ vs WI Women’s 3rd T20 Live Scores.