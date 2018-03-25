NZ W vs WI W 5th T20 Scorecard | NZ W vs WI W 2018 Live Score | Mar 25

Related Link: West Indies Women Tour of New Zealand 2018 Fixtures

NZ vs WI Women’s 5th T20 Live Scores : Welcome to OyeCricket.com’s coverage of the NZ vs WI Women’s 5th T20 at the Seddon Park in Hamilton . Follow here NZ vs WI Women’s 5th T20 Scorecard and check out NZ vs WI Women’s 5th T20 Live Scores. This is the 5th T20 of West Indies Women Tour of New Zealand 2018.

NZ vs WI Women’s 5th T20 begins at 6:30 IST on Mar 25 which is 14:00 local time. In case, you do not get to watch the live action of the NZ vs WI Women’s 5th T20, then you can always get the NZ vs WI Women’s 5th T20 live streaming and may be even the NZ vs WI Women’s 5th T20 highlights later on. Keep browsing OyeCricket.com for extensive coverage of West Indies Women Tour of New Zealand 2018 and also for the NZ vs WI Women’s 5th T20 live scores.

NZ W vs WI W 5th T20 Scorecard | NZ vs WI Women’s 5th T20 Match Live Scores

Match Date: Mar 25, 2018

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

Toss: New Zealand Women won the toss and chose to field

Umpires: Billy Bowden, Diana Venter

Match Result:

Player of the Match:

NZ vs WI Women’s 5th T20 Live Scores | NZ vs WI Women’s 5th T20 Match Scorecard

Check here for NZ vs WI Women’s 5th T20 Scorecard:

Windies Women Innings 139-5 (20)

New Zealand Women Innings 27-3 (2.4)

NZ vs WI Women’s 5th T20 Squads | NZ vs WI Women’s 2018

New Zealand Squad for West Indies Women Tour of New Zealand 2018

Suzie Bates (Captain), Sophie Devine, Katey Martin (Wicket Keeper), Maddy Green, Amy Satterthwaite, Natalie Dodd, Leigh Kasperek, Anna Peterson, Amelia Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe, Kate Heffernan, Hayley Jensen

West Indies Squad for West Indies Women Tour of New Zealand 2018

Hayley Matthews, Stafanie Taylor (Captain), Chedean Nation, Deandra Dottin, Merissa Aguilleira (Wicket Keeper), Kyshona Knight, Kycia Knight, Reniece Boyce, Tremayne Smartt, Akeira Peters, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Anisa Mohammed, Britney Cooper

Thank you for visiting our post on the NZ vs WI Women’s 5th T20 Scorecard and hope you have got the details you need from the NZ vs WI Women’s 5th T20 Live Scores.