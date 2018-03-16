Follow OyeCricket on Facebook to get Latest Cricket Stories.
Match Date: Mar 16-17, 2018
Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton
Toss: New Zealand XI won the toss and chose to bat
Umpires: Shaun Haig, Wayne Knights
Match Result:
Man of the Match:
|New Zealand XI first innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|GR Hay
|b Broad
|23
|49
|3
|–
|GD Phillips
|c Bairstow b Woakes
|0
|2
|–
|–
|*MJ Guptill
|c Bairstow b Anderson
|73
|137
|6
|3
|+TA Blundell
|c Vince b Ali
|22
|64
|3
|–
|TL Seifert
|run out (Malan)
|2
|5
|–
|–
|MS Chapman
|c Vince b Ali
|9
|17
|2
|–
|KA Jamieson
|c Malan b Ali
|38
|35
|6
|2
|LV van Beek
|c Bairstow b Broad
|16
|25
|3
|–
|NG Smith
|c Foakes b Overton
|0
|11
|–
|–
|SC Kuggeleijn
|not out
|13
|33
|2
|–
|AY Patel
|c Stoneman b Root
|31
|52
|3
|2
|SHA Rance
|did not bat
|Extras
|5 (4 lb, 1 w)
|Total
|232 all out (71.3 overs)
|Fall of wickets:
|1-4 (Phillips, 1.2 ov), 2-51 (Hay, 17.6 ov), 3-114 (Guptill, 40.3 ov), 4-116 (Seifert, 41.5 ov), 5-129 (Blundell, 43.5 ov), 6-130 (Chapman, 45.6 ov), 7-164 (van Beek, 53.3 ov), 8-184 (Jamieson, 56.6 ov), 9-184 (Smith, 57.2 ov), 10-232 (Patel, 71.3 ov)
|England XI bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Anderson
|11
|1
|34
|1
|–
|–
|Woakes
|11
|3
|46
|1
|1
|–
|Broad
|13
|3
|26
|2
|–
|–
|Overton
|13
|4
|37
|1
|–
|–
|Ali
|19
|4
|58
|3
|–
|–
|Malan
|1
|0
|10
|0
|–
|–
|Root
|3.3
|0
|17
|1
|–
|–
|England XI first innings
|AN Cook
|MD Stoneman
|JM Vince
|*JE Root
|DJ Malan
|BA Stokes
|JM Bairstow
|MM Ali
|CR Woakes
|C Overton
|SCJ Broad
|JM Anderson
|+BT Foakes
Joe Root (Captain), Liam Livingstone, Mark Stoneman, Alastair Cook, James Vince, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow (Wicket Keeper), Ben Foakes, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Craig Overton, James Anderson, Mason Crane, Mark Wood
Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Martin Guptill (Captain), Tom Blundell (Wicket Keeper), Ross Taylor, Mark Chapman, Logan van Beek, Scott Kuggeleijn, George Worker, Doug Bracewell, Seth Rance, Ish Sodhi
