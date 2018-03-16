NZ XI vs Eng 2nd Practice Match Scorecard | England tour of New Zealand 2018 | NZ vs Eng 2018

Match Date: Mar 16-17, 2018

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

Toss: New Zealand XI won the toss and chose to bat

Umpires: Shaun Haig, Wayne Knights

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

New Zealand XI first innings Runs Balls 4s 6s GR Hay b Broad 23 49 3 – GD Phillips c Bairstow b Woakes 0 2 – – *MJ Guptill c Bairstow b Anderson 73 137 6 3 +TA Blundell c Vince b Ali 22 64 3 – TL Seifert run out (Malan) 2 5 – – MS Chapman c Vince b Ali 9 17 2 – KA Jamieson c Malan b Ali 38 35 6 2 LV van Beek c Bairstow b Broad 16 25 3 – NG Smith c Foakes b Overton 0 11 – – SC Kuggeleijn not out 13 33 2 – AY Patel c Stoneman b Root 31 52 3 2 SHA Rance did not bat Extras 5 (4 lb, 1 w) Total 232 all out (71.3 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-4 (Phillips, 1.2 ov), 2-51 (Hay, 17.6 ov), 3-114 (Guptill, 40.3 ov), 4-116 (Seifert, 41.5 ov), 5-129 (Blundell, 43.5 ov), 6-130 (Chapman, 45.6 ov), 7-164 (van Beek, 53.3 ov), 8-184 (Jamieson, 56.6 ov), 9-184 (Smith, 57.2 ov), 10-232 (Patel, 71.3 ov)

England XI bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Anderson 11 1 34 1 – – Woakes 11 3 46 1 1 – Broad 13 3 26 2 – – Overton 13 4 37 1 – – Ali 19 4 58 3 – – Malan 1 0 10 0 – – Root 3.3 0 17 1 – –

NZ XI vs Eng Practice Match Squads | New Zealand XI vs England – England tour of New Zealand 2018

England Squad for England tour of New Zealand 2018

Joe Root (Captain), Liam Livingstone, Mark Stoneman, Alastair Cook, James Vince, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow (Wicket Keeper), Ben Foakes, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Craig Overton, James Anderson, Mason Crane, Mark Wood

New Zealand XI Squad for England tour of New Zealand 2018

Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Martin Guptill (Captain), Tom Blundell (Wicket Keeper), Ross Taylor, Mark Chapman, Logan van Beek, Scott Kuggeleijn, George Worker, Doug Bracewell, Seth Rance, Ish Sodhi

