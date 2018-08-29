Follow OyeCricket on Facebook to get Latest Cricket Stories.
Related Link: Asia Cup Qualifier 2018 Fixtures
Welcome to OyeCricket.com’s coverage of the Oman vs Malaysia Live Score as part of the Asia Cup Qualifier 2018. Follow this post for Oman vs Malaysia Scorecard and get to know the Oman vs Malaysia results that you need in this Asia Cup Qualifier 2018.
Check online for Oman vs Malaysia Scores in case you do not get to watch the Asia Cup Qualifier live cricket in your television. But don’t worry you should be getting a link later on to watch the Oman vs Malaysia Highlights and other Asia Cup Qualifier highlights. Below is our Oman vs Mly scoreboard.
Oman vs Mly begins at 7:00 IST which is 9:30 local time. This is the Match 6 of Asia Cup Qualifier 2018.
Match Date: Aug 30, 2018
Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi, Malaysia
Toss:
Umpires:
Match Result:
Check here for Oman vs Mly Scorecard
Aqib Ilyas, Jatinder Singh, Vaibhav Wategaonkar, Khawar Ali, Zeeshan Maqsood (Captain), Ajay Lalcheta, Bilal Khan, Muhammad Naseem Khushi (Wicket Keeper), Mohammad Nadeem, Kaleemullah, Suraj Kumar, Fiaz Bhutt, Sufyan Mehmood, Mehran Khan, Jayesh Odedra
Anwar Arudin, Shafiq Sharif (Wicket Keeper), Suharril Fetri, Ahmad Faiz (Captain), Virandeep Singh, Muhamad Syahadat, Syed Aziz, Sharvin Muniandy, Syazrul Idrus, Pavandeep Singh, Muhammad Anwar, Dhivendran Mogan, Saifullah Malik, Ainool Haqqiem, Abdul Rashid
Thank you for visiting our site to get the information on Asia Cup Qualifier 2018.