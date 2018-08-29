Oman vs Mly Asia Cup Qualifier Live Scores | Asia Cup Qualifier 2018 Aug 30

Oman vs Mly begins at 7:00 IST which is 9:30 local time. This is the Match 6 of Asia Cup Qualifier 2018.

Oman vs Mly Scorecard | Asia Cup Qualifier 2018

Match Date: Aug 30, 2018

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi, Malaysia

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Oman vs Malaysia Live Scores

Check here for Oman vs Mly Scorecard

Oman vs Malaysia Squads | Asia Cup Qualifier 2018

Oman Squad for Asia Cup Qualifier 2018

Aqib Ilyas, Jatinder Singh, Vaibhav Wategaonkar, Khawar Ali, Zeeshan Maqsood (Captain), Ajay Lalcheta, Bilal Khan, Muhammad Naseem Khushi (Wicket Keeper), Mohammad Nadeem, Kaleemullah, Suraj Kumar, Fiaz Bhutt, Sufyan Mehmood, Mehran Khan, Jayesh Odedra

Malaysia Squad for Asia Cup Qualifier 2018

Anwar Arudin, Shafiq Sharif (Wicket Keeper), Suharril Fetri, Ahmad Faiz (Captain), Virandeep Singh, Muhamad Syahadat, Syed Aziz, Sharvin Muniandy, Syazrul Idrus, Pavandeep Singh, Muhammad Anwar, Dhivendran Mogan, Saifullah Malik, Ainool Haqqiem, Abdul Rashid

