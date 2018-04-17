Otago v Canterbury Scorecard | The Ford Trophy 2018 Live Score | Jan 27

The Ford Trophy 2017/18 Fixtures

Match Date: Jan 27, 2018

Venue: University Oval, Dunedin

Toss: Otago won the toss and decided to bat

Umpires: JAK Bromley, TJ Parlane

Match Result: Canterbury won by 8 wickets

Otago innings Runs Balls Mins 4s 6s S-Rate *RJ Nicol c Bowes b Nuttall 1 10 9 – – 10.00 HD Rutherford c Bowes b Henry 0 4 10 – – 0.00 S Hicks c Latham b Nuttall 18 35 42 3 – 51.43 NT Broom c Henry b Astle 81 113 164 7 – 71.68 +DC de Boorder c Jamieson b Astle 15 24 31 1 – 62.50 JDS Neesham b Johnston 69 67 75 4 3 102.99 MJG Rippon c and b Nuttall 40 26 39 2 2 153.85 C Viljoen c Fletcher b Nuttall 8 12 19 – – 66.67 N Wagner run out (Henry) 8 6 9 1 – 133.33 JA Duffy not out 8 4 10 1 – 200.00 JS Hunter not out 0 0 2 – – 0.00 Extras (1 nb, 5 w) 6 Total (9 wickets, innings closed, 205 minutes, 50 overs) 254 Fall of wickets: 1-1 (Nicol, 1.5 ov), 2-1 (Rutherford, 2.3 ov), 3-38 (Hicks, 12.1 ov), 4-62 (de Boorder, 18.4 ov), 5-176 (Neesham, 39.6 ov), 6-207 (Broom, 44.2 ov), 7-237 (Viljoen, 48.2 ov), 8-237 (Rippon, 48.3 ov), 9-252 (Wagner, 49.5 ov)

Canterbury bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls S-Rate Econ Henry 10 1 42 1 3 1 60.00 4.20 Nuttall 10 1 58 4 – – 15.00 5.80 Jamieson 10 1 42 0 1 – – 4.20 Astle 10 0 63 2 – – 30.00 6.30 Johnston 10 0 49 1 – – 60.00 4.90

Canterbury innings Runs Balls Mins 4s 6s S-Rate MA Pollard c Duffy b Neesham 46 54 77 4 – 85.19 CJ Bowes not out 112 126 196 13 1 88.89 HM Nicholls st de Boorder b Rippon 39 46 52 4 – 84.78 +TWM Latham not out 46 40 57 4 1 115.00 *CE McConchie did not bat TG Johnston did not bat MJ Henry did not bat CD Fletcher did not bat TD Astle did not bat EJ Nuttall did not bat KA Jamieson did not bat Extras (4 b, 4 lb, 6 w) 14 Total (2 wickets, 196 minutes, 44.2 overs) 257 Fall of wickets: 1-118 (Pollard, 18.4 ov), 2-184 (Nicholls, 31.1 ov)

Otago bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls S-Rate Econ Hunter 8.2 1 31 0 – – – 3.72 Duffy 4 0 34 0 – – – 8.50 Wagner 10 0 62 0 5 – – 6.20 Viljoen 8 0 49 0 1 – – 6.12 Rippon 9 0 56 1 – – 54.00 6.22 Neesham 5 1 17 1 – – 30.00 3.40

Otago v Canterbury Squads | The Ford Trophy 2018 Teams

Otago 2018 Squad

Rob Nicol (Captain), Hamish Rutherford, Shawn Hicks, Neil Broom, Anaru Kitchen, Derek de Boorder (Wicket Keeper), Brad Wilson, Michael Rippon, Jacob Duffy, Warren Barnes, Jack Hunter, Matthew Bacon, James Neesham, Mark Craig, Neil Wagner, Michael Rae

Canterbury 2018 Squad

Chad Bowes, Michael Pollard, Michael Davidson, Cole McConchie (Captain), Todd Astle, Cam Fletcher (Wicket Keeper), Tim Johnston, Matt Henry, Jeremy Benton, Will Williams, Andrew Ellis, Leo Carter, Fraser Sheat, Ed Nuttall, Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham, Kyle Jamieson

