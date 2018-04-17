Follow OyeCricket on Facebook to get Latest Cricket Stories.
Match Date: Jan 27, 2018
Venue: University Oval, Dunedin
Toss: Otago won the toss and decided to bat
Umpires: JAK Bromley, TJ Parlane
Match Result: Canterbury won by 8 wickets
|Otago innings
|Runs
|Balls
|Mins
|4s
|6s
|S-Rate
|*RJ Nicol
|c Bowes b Nuttall
|1
|10
|9
|–
|–
|10.00
|HD Rutherford
|c Bowes b Henry
|0
|4
|10
|–
|–
|0.00
|S Hicks
|c Latham b Nuttall
|18
|35
|42
|3
|–
|51.43
|NT Broom
|c Henry b Astle
|81
|113
|164
|7
|–
|71.68
|+DC de Boorder
|c Jamieson b Astle
|15
|24
|31
|1
|–
|62.50
|JDS Neesham
|b Johnston
|69
|67
|75
|4
|3
|102.99
|MJG Rippon
|c and b Nuttall
|40
|26
|39
|2
|2
|153.85
|C Viljoen
|c Fletcher b Nuttall
|8
|12
|19
|–
|–
|66.67
|N Wagner
|run out (Henry)
|8
|6
|9
|1
|–
|133.33
|JA Duffy
|not out
|8
|4
|10
|1
|–
|200.00
|JS Hunter
|not out
|0
|0
|2
|–
|–
|0.00
|Extras
|(1 nb, 5 w)
|6
|Total
|(9 wickets, innings closed, 205 minutes, 50 overs)
|254
|Fall of wickets:
|1-1 (Nicol, 1.5 ov), 2-1 (Rutherford, 2.3 ov), 3-38 (Hicks, 12.1 ov), 4-62 (de Boorder, 18.4 ov), 5-176 (Neesham, 39.6 ov), 6-207 (Broom, 44.2 ov), 7-237 (Viljoen, 48.2 ov), 8-237 (Rippon, 48.3 ov), 9-252 (Wagner, 49.5 ov)
|Canterbury bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|S-Rate
|Econ
|Henry
|10
|1
|42
|1
|3
|1
|60.00
|4.20
|Nuttall
|10
|1
|58
|4
|–
|–
|15.00
|5.80
|Jamieson
|10
|1
|42
|0
|1
|–
|–
|4.20
|Astle
|10
|0
|63
|2
|–
|–
|30.00
|6.30
|Johnston
|10
|0
|49
|1
|–
|–
|60.00
|4.90
|Canterbury innings
|Runs
|Balls
|Mins
|4s
|6s
|S-Rate
|MA Pollard
|c Duffy b Neesham
|46
|54
|77
|4
|–
|85.19
|CJ Bowes
|not out
|112
|126
|196
|13
|1
|88.89
|HM Nicholls
|st de Boorder b Rippon
|39
|46
|52
|4
|–
|84.78
|+TWM Latham
|not out
|46
|40
|57
|4
|1
|115.00
|*CE McConchie
|did not bat
|TG Johnston
|did not bat
|MJ Henry
|did not bat
|CD Fletcher
|did not bat
|TD Astle
|did not bat
|EJ Nuttall
|did not bat
|KA Jamieson
|did not bat
|Extras
|(4 b, 4 lb, 6 w)
|14
|Total
|(2 wickets, 196 minutes, 44.2 overs)
|257
|Fall of wickets:
|1-118 (Pollard, 18.4 ov), 2-184 (Nicholls, 31.1 ov)
|Otago bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|S-Rate
|Econ
|Hunter
|8.2
|1
|31
|0
|–
|–
|–
|3.72
|Duffy
|4
|0
|34
|0
|–
|–
|–
|8.50
|Wagner
|10
|0
|62
|0
|5
|–
|–
|6.20
|Viljoen
|8
|0
|49
|0
|1
|–
|–
|6.12
|Rippon
|9
|0
|56
|1
|–
|–
|54.00
|6.22
|Neesham
|5
|1
|17
|1
|–
|–
|30.00
|3.40
Rob Nicol (Captain), Hamish Rutherford, Shawn Hicks, Neil Broom, Anaru Kitchen, Derek de Boorder (Wicket Keeper), Brad Wilson, Michael Rippon, Jacob Duffy, Warren Barnes, Jack Hunter, Matthew Bacon, James Neesham, Mark Craig, Neil Wagner, Michael Rae
Chad Bowes, Michael Pollard, Michael Davidson, Cole McConchie (Captain), Todd Astle, Cam Fletcher (Wicket Keeper), Tim Johnston, Matt Henry, Jeremy Benton, Will Williams, Andrew Ellis, Leo Carter, Fraser Sheat, Ed Nuttall, Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham, Kyle Jamieson
