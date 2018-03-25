Otago vs Auckland Scorecard | Plunket Shield 2018 Live Score | Mar 25-28

Related Link: Plunket Shield 2018 Fixtures | Plunket Shield 2018 Points Table | Plunket Shied 2018 Most Runs | Plunket Shield 2018 Most Wickets

Otago vs Auckland Live Scores : Check out Otago vs Auckland aka the Otg vs Akl – Otago vs Auckland Live Scorecard of the Plunket Shield 2018. This Plunket Shield 2018 Match 27 will be played at the University Oval in Dunedin.

The Otago vs Auckland Match 27 is scheduled to begin at 03:00 IST on Mar 25-28 which is 10:30 local time. We bring you here Otago vs Auckland live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the Plunket Shield 2018 live Scores. You can as well follow the Otg vs Akl Plunket Shield 2018 Highlights after the match.

If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the Otago vs Auckland Plunket Shield 2018 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Otago vs Auckland live streaming, after the match Otago vs Auckland highlights and also for the Plunket Shield 2018 highlights.

Otago vs Auckland Live Scores | Plunket Shield 2018

Keep checking OyeCricket.com for Otago vs Auckland live scores that is the Otago vs Auckland live score and live cricket commentary of Otago vs Auckland 2018 cricket match played at the University Oval, Dunedin on Mar 25-28, 2018.

Worried that you may not watch the live match on TV? Then you can always catch up with the Plunket Shield 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Otago vs Auckland highlights in addition to the Plunket Shield 2018 highlights. Do not forget to catch up with the Otg vs Akl Plunket Shield 2018 Highlights and all the Plunket Shield 2018 highlights online.

Otago Volts vs Auckland Aces Scorecard | Plunket Shield 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Mar 25-28, 2018

Venue: University Oval, Dunedin

Toss: Auckland won the toss and chose to field

Umpires: Shaun Haig, Garth Stirrat

Match Result:

Otago vs Auckland Live Scores | Otago vs Auckland Live Scorecard

Check out the below Otago vs Auckland scorecard:

Otago 1st Innings 103-4 (33)

Otago vs Auckland Squads | Plunket Shield 2018 Teams

Otago 2018 Squad

JJ Tasman-Jones, Hamish Rutherford, Neil Broom, Anaru Kitchen, Rob Nicol (Captain), Derek de Boorder (Wicket Keeper), James Neesham, Michael Rippon, Mark Craig, Jacob Duffy, Michael Rae, Shawn Hicks, Nathan Smith, Brad Wilson, Josh Finnie, Warren Barnes, Matthew Bacon

Auckland 2018 Squad

Sean Solia, Michael Guptill-Bunce (Captain), Robert ODonnell, Finn Allen, Craig Cachopa, Ben Horne (Wicket Keeper), Matt McEwan, Aniket Parikh, Stuart Meaker, Lockie Ferguson, Danru Ferns, Tarun Nethula, Donovan Grobbelaar, Mark Chapman, Rajvinder Sandhu, Michael Barry, Ben Lister, Glenn Phillips, Colin Munro, Jamie Brown

Thank you for visiting our website for the Otago vs Auckland Live Scores of the Plunket Shield 2018, and don’t forget to watch the Otg vs Akl Plunket Shield 2018 Highlights.