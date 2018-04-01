Otago vs Canterbury Scorecard | Plunket Shield 2018 Live Score | Apr 2-5

Otago vs Canterbury Live Scores | Plunket Shield 2018

Otago Volts vs Canterbury Kings Scorecard | Plunket Shield 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Apr 2-5, 2018

Venue: University Oval, Dunedin

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Otago vs Canterbury Squads | Plunket Shield 2018 Teams

Otago 2018 Squad

Hamish Rutherford, Brad Wilson, Neil Broom, Anaru Kitchen, Rob Nicol (Captain), Derek de Boorder (Wicket Keeper), James Neesham, Michael Rippon, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Bacon, Michael Rae, Nathan Smith, Warren Barnes

Canterbury 2018 Squad

Chad Bowes, Michael Davidson, JS Case, Cole McConchie(c), Cam Fletcher (Wicket Keeper), Kyle Jamieson, Will Williams, ATE Hazeldine, Ken McClure, Theo van Woerkom, Blake Coburn, Andrew Ellis

