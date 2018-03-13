Otago vs Wellington Scorecard | Plunket Shield 2018 Live Score | Mar 10-13

Otago Volts vs Wellington Firebirds Scorecard | Plunket Shield 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Mar 10-13, 2018

Venue: University Oval, Dunedin

Toss: Wellington won the toss and chose to bat

Umpires: Derek Walker, Ashley Mehrotra

Match Result: Wellington won by 18 runs

Wellington 1st Innings194-10 (68.4)

Otago 1st Innings289-10 (84)

Wellington 2nd Innings309-10 (108)

Otago 2nd Innings196-10 (80)

Otago vs Wellington Squads | Plunket Shield 2018 Teams

Otago 2018 Squad

Hamish Rutherford, Brad Wilson (Captain), Shawn Hicks, Neil Broom, Anaru Kitchen, Derek de Boorder (Wicket Keeper), James Neesham, Mark Craig, Neil Wagner, Jacob Duffy, Michael Rae, Michael Rippon, Rob Nicol, Nathan Smith, Josh Finnie, Warren Barnes

Wellington 2018 Squad

Michael Papps, Luke Woodcock, Stephen Murdoch, Michael Bracewell (Captain), Tom Blundell (Wicket Keeper), Fraser Colson, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Ollie Newton, Ian McPeake, Alex Ridley, Lauchie Johns, Travis Muller, Hamish Bennett, Jeetan Patel, Matt Taylor

