Match Date: Sep 29-Oct 2, 2018
Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai
Toss Report:
Umpires:
Match Result:
Asad Shafiq (Captain), Sami Aslam, Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usman Salahuddin, Saad Ali, Mohammad Rizwan (Wicket Keeper), Wahab Riaz, Waqas Maqsood, Rahat Ali, Agha Salman, Umaid Asif, Aamer Yamin, Saud Shakeel
Tim Paine (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Aaron Finch, Matt Renshaw, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jon Holland, Brendan Doggett, Ashton Agar, Marnus Labuschagne, Peter Siddle
