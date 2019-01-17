Pak U16 vs Aus U16 2nd OD Live Score | Pakistan U16 vs Australia U16 2019 | Jan 11

Follow OyeCricket on Facebook to get Latest Cricket Stories.
Match Date: Jan 11, 2019
Venue: ICC Cricket Academy Ground, Dubai
Toss: Pakistan Under-16s won the toss and chose to bat
Umpires: IJ Dixon (Zimbabwe), Shiju Sam
Match Result: Australia Under-16s won by 3 wickets
|Pakistan Under-16s innings
|Runs
|Balls
|Mins
|4s
|6s
|S-Rate
|Haseebullah Khan
|c Murphy b McFadyen
|0
|5
|–
|–
|0.00
|Ali Hassan
|c Radhakrishnan b McFadyen
|1
|2
|–
|–
|50.00
|Sameer Saqib
|c Ford b Radhakrishnan
|19
|52
|2
|–
|36.54
|*Umer Eman
|c Snell b Radhakrishnan
|17
|44
|3
|–
|38.64
|Kashif Ali
|c Snell b de Koker
|31
|45
|6
|–
|68.89
|Aseer Mughal
|c Snell b McFadyen
|44
|93
|2
|–
|47.31
|+Zubair Shinwari
|b de Koker
|0
|2
|–
|–
|0.00
|Ahmed Khan
|not out
|55
|52
|3
|3
|105.77
|Farhad Khan
|not out
|5
|5
|–
|–
|100.00
|Faisal Akram
|did not bat
|Ali Asfand
|did not bat
|Extras
|(5 lb, 14 w)
|19
|Total
|(7 wickets, innings closed, 50 overs)
|191
|Fall of wickets:
|1-1 (Haseebullah Khan, 0.5 ov), 2-6 (Ali Hassan, 2.1 ov), 3-45 (Umer Eman, 15.5 ov), 4-50 (Sameer Saqib, 17.4 ov), 5-94 (Kashif Ali, 30.3 ov), 6-94 (Zubair Shinwari, 30.5 ov), 7-176 (Aseer Mughal, 48.3 ov)
|Australia Under-16s bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|S-Rate
|Econ
|McFadyen
|10
|0
|42
|3
|6
|–
|20.00
|4.20
|Smith
|10
|3
|23
|0
|2
|–
|–
|2.30
|Radhakrishnan
|10
|1
|24
|2
|2
|–
|30.00
|2.40
|Murphy
|10
|0
|50
|0
|2
|–
|–
|5.00
|McAteer
|2
|0
|15
|0
|–
|–
|–
|7.50
|de Koker
|8
|1
|32
|2
|2
|–
|24.00
|4.00
|Australia Under-16s innings
|Runs
|Balls
|Mins
|4s
|6s
|S-Rate
|S Singh
|c Umer Eman b Faisal Akram
|23
|55
|4
|–
|41.82
|+T Snell
|lbw b Ahmed Khan
|4
|7
|1
|–
|57.14
|D Webb
|b Ahmed Khan
|5
|10
|1
|–
|50.00
|N Radhakrishnan
|c Kashif Ali b Umer Eman
|59
|85
|9
|–
|69.41
|N McFadyen
|lbw b Umer Eman
|59
|57
|9
|1
|103.51
|F Ford
|run out (Kashif Ali)
|15
|12
|3
|–
|125.00
|N Davis
|not out
|3
|18
|–
|–
|16.67
|*J Murphy
|c Kashif Ali b Ali Asfand
|0
|8
|–
|–
|0.00
|K de Koker
|not out
|4
|1
|1
|–
|400.00
|J Smith
|did not bat
|D McAteer
|did not bat
|Extras
|(6 lb, 14 w)
|20
|Total
|(7 wickets, 42.1 overs)
|192
|Fall of wickets:
|1-11 (Snell, 2.3 ov), 2-19 (Webb, 4.4 ov), 3-68 (Singh, 19.2 ov), 4-168 (Radhakrishnan, 35.2 ov), 5-181 (McFadyen, 37.1 ov), 6-187 (Ford, 39.1 ov), 7-188 (Murphy, 40.6 ov)
|Pakistan Under-16s bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|S-Rate
|Econ
|Ahmed Khan
|7
|1
|30
|2
|2
|–
|21.00
|4.29
|Aseer Mughal
|6
|1
|17
|0
|2
|–
|–
|2.83
|Farhad Khan
|7
|1
|32
|0
|3
|–
|–
|4.57
|Faisal Akram
|8
|1
|47
|1
|2
|–
|48.00
|5.88
|Ali Asfand
|7.1
|0
|33
|1
|1
|–
|43.00
|4.60
|Umer Eman
|7
|2
|27
|2
|–
|–
|21.00
|3.86
