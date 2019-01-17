Pak U16 vs Aus U16 2nd OD Live Score | Pakistan U16 vs Australia U16 2019 | Jan 11

Pak U16 vs Aus U16 2nd OD Scorecard | Pakistan U16 vs Australia U16 2019

Match Date: Jan 11, 2019

Venue: ICC Cricket Academy Ground, Dubai

Toss: Pakistan Under-16s won the toss and chose to bat

Umpires: IJ Dixon (Zimbabwe), Shiju Sam

Match Result: Australia Under-16s won by 3 wickets

Pakistan U16 vs Australia U16 2nd OD Live Scores

Pakistan Under-16s innings Runs Balls Mins 4s 6s S-Rate Haseebullah Khan c Murphy b McFadyen 0 5 – – 0.00 Ali Hassan c Radhakrishnan b McFadyen 1 2 – – 50.00 Sameer Saqib c Ford b Radhakrishnan 19 52 2 – 36.54 *Umer Eman c Snell b Radhakrishnan 17 44 3 – 38.64 Kashif Ali c Snell b de Koker 31 45 6 – 68.89 Aseer Mughal c Snell b McFadyen 44 93 2 – 47.31 +Zubair Shinwari b de Koker 0 2 – – 0.00 Ahmed Khan not out 55 52 3 3 105.77 Farhad Khan not out 5 5 – – 100.00 Faisal Akram did not bat Ali Asfand did not bat Extras (5 lb, 14 w) 19 Total (7 wickets, innings closed, 50 overs) 191 Fall of wickets: 1-1 (Haseebullah Khan, 0.5 ov), 2-6 (Ali Hassan, 2.1 ov), 3-45 (Umer Eman, 15.5 ov), 4-50 (Sameer Saqib, 17.4 ov), 5-94 (Kashif Ali, 30.3 ov), 6-94 (Zubair Shinwari, 30.5 ov), 7-176 (Aseer Mughal, 48.3 ov)

Australia Under-16s bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls S-Rate Econ McFadyen 10 0 42 3 6 – 20.00 4.20 Smith 10 3 23 0 2 – – 2.30 Radhakrishnan 10 1 24 2 2 – 30.00 2.40 Murphy 10 0 50 0 2 – – 5.00 McAteer 2 0 15 0 – – – 7.50 de Koker 8 1 32 2 2 – 24.00 4.00

Australia Under-16s innings Runs Balls Mins 4s 6s S-Rate S Singh c Umer Eman b Faisal Akram 23 55 4 – 41.82 +T Snell lbw b Ahmed Khan 4 7 1 – 57.14 D Webb b Ahmed Khan 5 10 1 – 50.00 N Radhakrishnan c Kashif Ali b Umer Eman 59 85 9 – 69.41 N McFadyen lbw b Umer Eman 59 57 9 1 103.51 F Ford run out (Kashif Ali) 15 12 3 – 125.00 N Davis not out 3 18 – – 16.67 *J Murphy c Kashif Ali b Ali Asfand 0 8 – – 0.00 K de Koker not out 4 1 1 – 400.00 J Smith did not bat D McAteer did not bat Extras (6 lb, 14 w) 20 Total (7 wickets, 42.1 overs) 192 Fall of wickets: 1-11 (Snell, 2.3 ov), 2-19 (Webb, 4.4 ov), 3-68 (Singh, 19.2 ov), 4-168 (Radhakrishnan, 35.2 ov), 5-181 (McFadyen, 37.1 ov), 6-187 (Ford, 39.1 ov), 7-188 (Murphy, 40.6 ov)

Pakistan Under-16s bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls S-Rate Econ Ahmed Khan 7 1 30 2 2 – 21.00 4.29 Aseer Mughal 6 1 17 0 2 – – 2.83 Farhad Khan 7 1 32 0 3 – – 4.57 Faisal Akram 8 1 47 1 2 – 48.00 5.88 Ali Asfand 7.1 0 33 1 1 – 43.00 4.60 Umer Eman 7 2 27 2 – – 21.00 3.86

