Pak U16 vs Aus U16 3rd OD Live Score | Pakistan U16 vs Australia U16 2019 | Jan 13

Match Date: Jan 13, 2019

Venue: ICC Cricket Academy Ground, Dubai

Toss: Pakistan Under-16s won the toss and chose to field

Umpires: IJ Dixon (Zimbabwe), Shiju Sam

Match Result: Pakistan Under-16s won by 4 wickets

Australia Under-16s innings Runs Balls Mins 4s 6s S-Rate +T Snell b Ahmed Khan 10 11 2 – 90.91 F Ford c Aliyan Mehmood b Aseer Mughal 6 19 – – 31.58 N Davis b Ahmed Khan 11 19 2 – 57.89 R Smith lbw b Ahmed Khan 2 7 – – 28.57 *N McFadyen c Ayaz Shah b Faisal Akram 38 65 5 1 58.46 N Radhakrishnan c Ali Hassan b Faisal Akram 33 40 3 1 82.50 J Murphy st Haseebullah Khan b Faisal Akram 3 17 – – 17.65 C Cook lbw b Faisal Akram 13 24 2 – 54.17 J Smith c Ahmed Khan b Faisal Akram 0 13 – – 0.00 D McAteer not out 5 10 1 – 50.00 J Sims b Umer Eman 0 3 – – 0.00 Extras (2 lb, 3 nb, 14 w) 19 Total (all out, 37.3 overs) 140 Fall of wickets: 1-13 (Snell, 2.4 ov), 2-32 (Ford, 7.4 ov), 3-34 (Davis, 8.2 ov), 4-35 (R Smith, 10.2 ov), 5-102 (Radhakrishnan, 22.3 ov), 6-111 (Murphy, 26.5 ov), 7-124 (McFadyen, 32.3 ov), 8-129 (Cook, 34.1 ov), 9-135 (J Smith, 36.3 ov), 10-140 (Sims, 37.3 ov)

Pakistan Under-16s bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls S-Rate Econ Ahmed Khan 8 1 40 3 6 2 16.00 5.00 Aseer Mughal 7 1 19 1 2 1 42.00 2.71 Aliyan Mehmood 7 0 31 0 – – – 4.43 Ayaz Shah 2 0 12 0 – – – 6.00 Faisal Akram 9 2 26 5 1 – 10.80 2.89 Umer Eman 4.3 1 10 1 1 – 27.00 2.22

Pakistan Under-16s innings Runs Balls Mins 4s 6s S-Rate Ali Hassan c R Smith b McFadyen 10 15 2 – 66.67 Muhammad Shehzad lbw b J Smith 0 8 – – 0.00 +Haseebullah Khan lbw b Cook 33 72 5 – 45.83 *Umer Eman c Snell b J Smith 12 38 2 – 31.58 Kashif Ali c and b Cook 16 31 3 – 51.61 Rizwan Mehmood not out 36 42 7 – 85.71 Aseer Mughal c Cook b McAteer 0 5 – – 0.00 Ahmed Khan not out 22 22 1 2 100.00 Aliyan Mehmood did not bat Faisal Akram did not bat Ayaz Shah did not bat Extras (2 b, 1 lb, 10 w) 13 Total (6 wickets, 38.5 overs) 142 Fall of wickets: 1-11 (Muhammad Shehzad, 3.2 ov), 2-11 (Ali Hassan, 4.3 ov), 3-46 (Umer Eman, 16.5 ov), 4-78 (Kashif Ali, 26.4 ov), 5-95 (Haseebullah Khan, 28.2 ov), 6-96 (Aseer Mughal, 29.3 ov)

Australia Under-16s bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls S-Rate Econ McFadyen 6 1 25 1 3 – 36.00 4.17 J Smith 9 3 22 2 1 – 27.00 2.44 Radhakrishnan 4.5 1 14 0 – – – 2.90 Murphy 8 2 29 0 – – – 3.62 Cook 7 1 31 2 1 – 21.00 4.43 McAteer 4 0 18 1 1 – 24.00 4.50

