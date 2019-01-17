Pak U16 vs Aus U16 3rd OD Live Score | Pakistan U16 vs Australia U16 2019 | Jan 13

Follow OyeCricket on Facebook to get Latest Cricket Stories.
Related Link: Pak U16 vs Aus U16 in UAE 2019 Schedule
Welcome to OyeCricket.com’s coverage of the Pakistan Under 16 vs Australia Under 16 Live Score as part of the Pakistan U16 vs Australia U16 in UAE 2019. Follow this post for Pakistan U16 vs Australia U16 3rd OD Scorecard and get to know the Pakistan U16 vs Australia U16 results that you need in this Pakistan U16 vs Australia U16 2019 match.
Check online for Pakistan U16 vs Australia U16 Scores in case you do not get to watch the Pakistan U16 vs Australia U16 live cricket in your television. But don’t worry you should be getting a link later on to watch the Pakistan U16 vs Australia U16 Highlights and other Pakistan U16 vs Australia U16 highlights. Below is our Pak U16 vs Aus U16 scoreboard.
Match Date: Jan 13, 2019
Venue: ICC Cricket Academy Ground, Dubai
Toss: Pakistan Under-16s won the toss and chose to field
Umpires: IJ Dixon (Zimbabwe), Shiju Sam
Match Result: Pakistan Under-16s won by 4 wickets
Check here for Pak U16 vs Aus U16 3rd OD Scorecard
|Australia Under-16s innings
|Runs
|Balls
|Mins
|4s
|6s
|S-Rate
|+T Snell
|b Ahmed Khan
|10
|11
|2
|–
|90.91
|F Ford
|c Aliyan Mehmood b Aseer Mughal
|6
|19
|–
|–
|31.58
|N Davis
|b Ahmed Khan
|11
|19
|2
|–
|57.89
|R Smith
|lbw b Ahmed Khan
|2
|7
|–
|–
|28.57
|*N McFadyen
|c Ayaz Shah b Faisal Akram
|38
|65
|5
|1
|58.46
|N Radhakrishnan
|c Ali Hassan b Faisal Akram
|33
|40
|3
|1
|82.50
|J Murphy
|st Haseebullah Khan b Faisal Akram
|3
|17
|–
|–
|17.65
|C Cook
|lbw b Faisal Akram
|13
|24
|2
|–
|54.17
|J Smith
|c Ahmed Khan b Faisal Akram
|0
|13
|–
|–
|0.00
|D McAteer
|not out
|5
|10
|1
|–
|50.00
|J Sims
|b Umer Eman
|0
|3
|–
|–
|0.00
|Extras
|(2 lb, 3 nb, 14 w)
|19
|Total
|(all out, 37.3 overs)
|140
|Fall of wickets:
|1-13 (Snell, 2.4 ov), 2-32 (Ford, 7.4 ov), 3-34 (Davis, 8.2 ov), 4-35 (R Smith, 10.2 ov), 5-102 (Radhakrishnan, 22.3 ov), 6-111 (Murphy, 26.5 ov), 7-124 (McFadyen, 32.3 ov), 8-129 (Cook, 34.1 ov), 9-135 (J Smith, 36.3 ov), 10-140 (Sims, 37.3 ov)
|Pakistan Under-16s bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|S-Rate
|Econ
|Ahmed Khan
|8
|1
|40
|3
|6
|2
|16.00
|5.00
|Aseer Mughal
|7
|1
|19
|1
|2
|1
|42.00
|2.71
|Aliyan Mehmood
|7
|0
|31
|0
|–
|–
|–
|4.43
|Ayaz Shah
|2
|0
|12
|0
|–
|–
|–
|6.00
|Faisal Akram
|9
|2
|26
|5
|1
|–
|10.80
|2.89
|Umer Eman
|4.3
|1
|10
|1
|1
|–
|27.00
|2.22
|Pakistan Under-16s innings
|Runs
|Balls
|Mins
|4s
|6s
|S-Rate
|Ali Hassan
|c R Smith b McFadyen
|10
|15
|2
|–
|66.67
|Muhammad Shehzad
|lbw b J Smith
|0
|8
|–
|–
|0.00
|+Haseebullah Khan
|lbw b Cook
|33
|72
|5
|–
|45.83
|*Umer Eman
|c Snell b J Smith
|12
|38
|2
|–
|31.58
|Kashif Ali
|c and b Cook
|16
|31
|3
|–
|51.61
|Rizwan Mehmood
|not out
|36
|42
|7
|–
|85.71
|Aseer Mughal
|c Cook b McAteer
|0
|5
|–
|–
|0.00
|Ahmed Khan
|not out
|22
|22
|1
|2
|100.00
|Aliyan Mehmood
|did not bat
|Faisal Akram
|did not bat
|Ayaz Shah
|did not bat
|Extras
|(2 b, 1 lb, 10 w)
|13
|Total
|(6 wickets, 38.5 overs)
|142
|Fall of wickets:
|1-11 (Muhammad Shehzad, 3.2 ov), 2-11 (Ali Hassan, 4.3 ov), 3-46 (Umer Eman, 16.5 ov), 4-78 (Kashif Ali, 26.4 ov), 5-95 (Haseebullah Khan, 28.2 ov), 6-96 (Aseer Mughal, 29.3 ov)
|Australia Under-16s bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|S-Rate
|Econ
|McFadyen
|6
|1
|25
|1
|3
|–
|36.00
|4.17
|J Smith
|9
|3
|22
|2
|1
|–
|27.00
|2.44
|Radhakrishnan
|4.5
|1
|14
|0
|–
|–
|–
|2.90
|Murphy
|8
|2
|29
|0
|–
|–
|–
|3.62
|Cook
|7
|1
|31
|2
|1
|–
|21.00
|4.43
|McAteer
|4
|0
|18
|1
|1
|–
|24.00
|4.50
Thank you for visiting our site to get the information on Pakistan U16 vs Australia U16 2019.