Pak U16 vs Aus U16 3rd OD Live Score | Pakistan U16 vs Australia U16 2019 | Jan 13

Match Date: Jan 13, 2019
Venue: ,
Toss: Pakistan Under-16s won the toss and chose to field
Umpires: IJ Dixon (Zimbabwe), Shiju Sam
Match Result: Pakistan Under-16s won by 4 wickets

Australia Under-16s innings Runs Balls Mins 4s 6s S-Rate
+T Snell b Ahmed Khan 10 11 2 90.91
F Ford c Aliyan Mehmood b Aseer Mughal 6 19 31.58
N Davis b Ahmed Khan 11 19 2 57.89
R Smith lbw b Ahmed Khan 2 7 28.57
*N McFadyen c Ayaz Shah b Faisal Akram 38 65 5 1 58.46
N Radhakrishnan c Ali Hassan b Faisal Akram 33 40 3 1 82.50
J Murphy st Haseebullah Khan b Faisal Akram 3 17 17.65
C Cook lbw b Faisal Akram 13 24 2 54.17
J Smith c Ahmed Khan b Faisal Akram 0 13 0.00
D McAteer not out 5 10 1 50.00
J Sims b Umer Eman 0 3 0.00
Extras (2 lb, 3 nb, 14 w) 19
Total (all out, 37.3 overs) 140
Fall of wickets:
1-13 (Snell, 2.4 ov), 2-32 (Ford, 7.4 ov), 3-34 (Davis, 8.2 ov), 4-35 (R Smith, 10.2 ov), 5-102 (Radhakrishnan, 22.3 ov), 6-111 (Murphy, 26.5 ov), 7-124 (McFadyen, 32.3 ov), 8-129 (Cook, 34.1 ov), 9-135 (J Smith, 36.3 ov), 10-140 (Sims, 37.3 ov)

 

Pakistan Under-16s bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls S-Rate Econ
Ahmed Khan 8 1 40 3 6 2 16.00 5.00
Aseer Mughal 7 1 19 1 2 1 42.00 2.71
Aliyan Mehmood 7 0 31 0 4.43
Ayaz Shah 2 0 12 0 6.00
Faisal Akram 9 2 26 5 1 10.80 2.89
Umer Eman 4.3 1 10 1 1 27.00 2.22

 

Pakistan Under-16s innings Runs Balls Mins 4s 6s S-Rate
Ali Hassan c R Smith b McFadyen 10 15 2 66.67
Muhammad Shehzad lbw b J Smith 0 8 0.00
+Haseebullah Khan lbw b Cook 33 72 5 45.83
*Umer Eman c Snell b J Smith 12 38 2 31.58
Kashif Ali c and b Cook 16 31 3 51.61
Rizwan Mehmood not out 36 42 7 85.71
Aseer Mughal c Cook b McAteer 0 5 0.00
Ahmed Khan not out 22 22 1 2 100.00
Aliyan Mehmood did not bat
Faisal Akram did not bat
Ayaz Shah did not bat
Extras (2 b, 1 lb, 10 w) 13
Total (6 wickets, 38.5 overs) 142
Fall of wickets:
1-11 (Muhammad Shehzad, 3.2 ov), 2-11 (Ali Hassan, 4.3 ov), 3-46 (Umer Eman, 16.5 ov), 4-78 (Kashif Ali, 26.4 ov), 5-95 (Haseebullah Khan, 28.2 ov), 6-96 (Aseer Mughal, 29.3 ov)

 

Australia Under-16s bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls S-Rate Econ
McFadyen 6 1 25 1 3 36.00 4.17
J Smith 9 3 22 2 1 27.00 2.44
Radhakrishnan 4.5 1 14 0 2.90
Murphy 8 2 29 0 3.62
Cook 7 1 31 2 1 21.00 4.43
McAteer 4 0 18 1 1 24.00 4.50

