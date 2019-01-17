Pak U16 vs Aus U16 4th OD Live Score | Pakistan U16 vs Australia U16 2019 | Jan 16

Related Link: Pak U16 vs Aus U16 in UAE 2019 Schedule

Welcome to OyeCricket.com’s coverage of the Pakistan Under 16 vs Australia Under 16 Live Score as part of the Pakistan U16 vs Australia U16 in UAE 2019. Follow this post for Pakistan U16 vs Australia U16 4th OD Scorecard and get to know the Pakistan U16 vs Australia U16 results that you need in this Pakistan U16 vs Australia U16 2019 match.

Check online for Pakistan U16 vs Australia U16 Scores in case you do not get to watch the Pakistan U16 vs Australia U16 live cricket in your television. But don’t worry you should be getting a link later on to watch the Pakistan U16 vs Australia U16 Highlights and other Pakistan U16 vs Australia U16 highlights. Below is our Pak U16 vs Aus U16 scoreboard.

Pak U16 vs Aus U16 4th OD Scorecard | Pakistan U16 vs Australia U16 2019

Match Date: Jan 16, 2019

Venue: ICC Cricket Academy Ground, Dubai

Toss: Pakistan Under-16s won the toss and chose to field

Umpires: IJ Dixon (Zimbabwe), Shiju Sam

Match Result: Australia Under-16s won by 27 runs

Pakistan U16 vs Australia U16 4th OD Live Scores

Check here for Pak U16 vs Aus U16 4th OD Scorecard

Australia Under-16s innings Runs Balls Mins 4s 6s S-Rate S Singh c Umer Eman b Ahmed Khan 107 142 13 – 75.35 R Smith c Haseebullah Khan b Farhad Khan 59 54 9 1 109.26 N Radhakrishnan b Faisal Akram 9 13 – 1 69.23 N Davis c and b Aliyan Mehmood 19 27 1 1 70.37 K de Koker b Aliyan Mehmood 2 7 – – 28.57 *J Murphy lbw b Ahmed Khan 56 41 7 2 136.59 D Webb not out 5 8 – – 62.50 +T Snell c Haseebullah Khan b Ahmed Khan 7 7 – – 100.00 C Cook c Ahmed Khan b Farhad Khan 3 3 – – 100.00 J Smith did not bat J Sims did not bat Extras (1 lb, 2 nb, 8 w) 11 Total (8 wickets, innings closed, 50 overs) 278 Fall of wickets: 1-99 (R Smith, 19.4 ov), 2-113 (Radhakrishnan, 22.6 ov), 3-159 (Davis, 33.1 ov), 4-165 (de Koker, 35.3 ov), 5-257 (Singh, 46.3 ov), 6-263 (Murphy, 46.6 ov), 7-273 (Snell, 48.6 ov), 8-278 (Cook, 50 ov)

Pakistan Under-16s bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls S-Rate Econ Ahmed Khan 7 0 53 3 – – 14.00 7.57 Aseer Mughal 5 1 21 0 4 1 – 4.20 Faisal Akram 10 1 62 1 – 1 60.00 6.20 Umer Eman 10 1 45 0 1 – – 4.50 Aliyan Mehmood 8 0 46 2 1 – 24.00 5.75 Kashif Ali 1 0 4 0 – – – 4.00 Farhad Khan 9 0 46 2 1 – 27.00 5.11

Pakistan Under-16s innings Runs Balls Mins 4s 6s S-Rate Ali Hassan c de Koker b Murphy 15 16 3 – 93.75 Muhammad Shehzad c R Smith b Murphy 2 5 – – 40.00 +Haseebullah Khan c R Smith b Murphy 1 5 – – 20.00 *Umer Eman c R Smith b Radhakrishnan 74 95 8 – 77.89 Kashif Ali st Snell b Radhakrishnan 20 28 4 – 71.43 Rizwan Mehmood run out (R Smith) 51 65 7 – 78.46 Aseer Mughal c de Koker b Radhakrishnan 3 9 – – 33.33 Ahmed Khan c R Smith b Murphy 7 10 – – 70.00 Aliyan Mehmood c R Smith b de Koker 19 18 3 – 105.56 Faisal Akram c Webb b Sims 39 34 3 1 114.71 Farhad Khan not out 7 15 – – 46.67 Extras (1 b, 5 lb, 1 nb, 6 w) 13 Total (all out, 49.5 overs) 251 Fall of wickets: 1-9 (Muhammad Shehzad, 1.5 ov), 2-22 (Ali Hassan, 3.5 ov), 3-29 (Haseebullah Khan, 5.1 ov), 4-55 (Kashif Ali, 12.3 ov), 5-158 (Rizwan Mehmood, 33.3 ov), 6-164 (Aseer Mughal, 35.4 ov), 7-183 (Ahmed Khan, 38.4 ov), 8-183 (Umer Eman, 39.1 ov), 9-213 (Aliyan Mehmood, 44.2 ov), 10-251 (Faisal Akram, 49.5 ov)

Australia Under-16s bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls S-Rate Econ J Smith 6 1 33 0 1 – – 5.50 Murphy 6 0 25 4 2 – 9.00 4.17 Sims 9.5 0 48 1 1 – 59.00 4.88 Radhakrishnan 10 2 32 3 – – 20.00 3.20 Cook 10 0 52 0 – – – 5.20 Webb 4 0 25 0 1 – – 6.25 de Koker 4 0 30 1 1 1 24.00 7.50

Thank you for visiting our site to get the information on Pakistan U16 vs Australia U16 2019.