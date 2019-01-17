Pak U16 vs Aus U16 4th OD Live Score | Pakistan U16 vs Australia U16 2019 | Jan 16

Follow OyeCricket on Facebook to get Latest Cricket Stories.
Match Date: Jan 16, 2019
Venue: ICC Cricket Academy Ground, Dubai
Toss: Pakistan Under-16s won the toss and chose to field
Umpires: IJ Dixon (Zimbabwe), Shiju Sam
Match Result: Australia Under-16s won by 27 runs
|Australia Under-16s innings
|Runs
|Balls
|Mins
|4s
|6s
|S-Rate
|S Singh
|c Umer Eman b Ahmed Khan
|107
|142
|13
|–
|75.35
|R Smith
|c Haseebullah Khan b Farhad Khan
|59
|54
|9
|1
|109.26
|N Radhakrishnan
|b Faisal Akram
|9
|13
|–
|1
|69.23
|N Davis
|c and b Aliyan Mehmood
|19
|27
|1
|1
|70.37
|K de Koker
|b Aliyan Mehmood
|2
|7
|–
|–
|28.57
|*J Murphy
|lbw b Ahmed Khan
|56
|41
|7
|2
|136.59
|D Webb
|not out
|5
|8
|–
|–
|62.50
|+T Snell
|c Haseebullah Khan b Ahmed Khan
|7
|7
|–
|–
|100.00
|C Cook
|c Ahmed Khan b Farhad Khan
|3
|3
|–
|–
|100.00
|J Smith
|did not bat
|J Sims
|did not bat
|Extras
|(1 lb, 2 nb, 8 w)
|11
|Total
|(8 wickets, innings closed, 50 overs)
|278
|Fall of wickets:
|1-99 (R Smith, 19.4 ov), 2-113 (Radhakrishnan, 22.6 ov), 3-159 (Davis, 33.1 ov), 4-165 (de Koker, 35.3 ov), 5-257 (Singh, 46.3 ov), 6-263 (Murphy, 46.6 ov), 7-273 (Snell, 48.6 ov), 8-278 (Cook, 50 ov)
|Pakistan Under-16s bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|S-Rate
|Econ
|Ahmed Khan
|7
|0
|53
|3
|–
|–
|14.00
|7.57
|Aseer Mughal
|5
|1
|21
|0
|4
|1
|–
|4.20
|Faisal Akram
|10
|1
|62
|1
|–
|1
|60.00
|6.20
|Umer Eman
|10
|1
|45
|0
|1
|–
|–
|4.50
|Aliyan Mehmood
|8
|0
|46
|2
|1
|–
|24.00
|5.75
|Kashif Ali
|1
|0
|4
|0
|–
|–
|–
|4.00
|Farhad Khan
|9
|0
|46
|2
|1
|–
|27.00
|5.11
|Pakistan Under-16s innings
|Runs
|Balls
|Mins
|4s
|6s
|S-Rate
|Ali Hassan
|c de Koker b Murphy
|15
|16
|3
|–
|93.75
|Muhammad Shehzad
|c R Smith b Murphy
|2
|5
|–
|–
|40.00
|+Haseebullah Khan
|c R Smith b Murphy
|1
|5
|–
|–
|20.00
|*Umer Eman
|c R Smith b Radhakrishnan
|74
|95
|8
|–
|77.89
|Kashif Ali
|st Snell b Radhakrishnan
|20
|28
|4
|–
|71.43
|Rizwan Mehmood
|run out (R Smith)
|51
|65
|7
|–
|78.46
|Aseer Mughal
|c de Koker b Radhakrishnan
|3
|9
|–
|–
|33.33
|Ahmed Khan
|c R Smith b Murphy
|7
|10
|–
|–
|70.00
|Aliyan Mehmood
|c R Smith b de Koker
|19
|18
|3
|–
|105.56
|Faisal Akram
|c Webb b Sims
|39
|34
|3
|1
|114.71
|Farhad Khan
|not out
|7
|15
|–
|–
|46.67
|Extras
|(1 b, 5 lb, 1 nb, 6 w)
|13
|Total
|(all out, 49.5 overs)
|251
|Fall of wickets:
|1-9 (Muhammad Shehzad, 1.5 ov), 2-22 (Ali Hassan, 3.5 ov), 3-29 (Haseebullah Khan, 5.1 ov), 4-55 (Kashif Ali, 12.3 ov), 5-158 (Rizwan Mehmood, 33.3 ov), 6-164 (Aseer Mughal, 35.4 ov), 7-183 (Ahmed Khan, 38.4 ov), 8-183 (Umer Eman, 39.1 ov), 9-213 (Aliyan Mehmood, 44.2 ov), 10-251 (Faisal Akram, 49.5 ov)
|Australia Under-16s bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|S-Rate
|Econ
|J Smith
|6
|1
|33
|0
|1
|–
|–
|5.50
|Murphy
|6
|0
|25
|4
|2
|–
|9.00
|4.17
|Sims
|9.5
|0
|48
|1
|1
|–
|59.00
|4.88
|Radhakrishnan
|10
|2
|32
|3
|–
|–
|20.00
|3.20
|Cook
|10
|0
|52
|0
|–
|–
|–
|5.20
|Webb
|4
|0
|25
|0
|1
|–
|–
|6.25
|de Koker
|4
|0
|30
|1
|1
|1
|24.00
|7.50
