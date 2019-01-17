Pak U16 vs Aus U16 4th OD Live Score | Pakistan U16 vs Australia U16 2019 | Jan 16

website statistics

Match Date: Jan 16, 2019
Venue: ,
Toss: Pakistan Under-16s won the toss and chose to field
Umpires: IJ Dixon (Zimbabwe), Shiju Sam
Match Result: Australia Under-16s won by 27 runs

Australia Under-16s innings Runs Balls Mins 4s 6s S-Rate
S Singh c Umer Eman b Ahmed Khan 107 142 13 75.35
R Smith c Haseebullah Khan b Farhad Khan 59 54 9 1 109.26
N Radhakrishnan b Faisal Akram 9 13 1 69.23
N Davis c and b Aliyan Mehmood 19 27 1 1 70.37
K de Koker b Aliyan Mehmood 2 7 28.57
*J Murphy lbw b Ahmed Khan 56 41 7 2 136.59
D Webb not out 5 8 62.50
+T Snell c Haseebullah Khan b Ahmed Khan 7 7 100.00
C Cook c Ahmed Khan b Farhad Khan 3 3 100.00
J Smith did not bat
J Sims did not bat
Extras (1 lb, 2 nb, 8 w) 11
Total (8 wickets, innings closed, 50 overs) 278
Fall of wickets:
1-99 (R Smith, 19.4 ov), 2-113 (Radhakrishnan, 22.6 ov), 3-159 (Davis, 33.1 ov), 4-165 (de Koker, 35.3 ov), 5-257 (Singh, 46.3 ov), 6-263 (Murphy, 46.6 ov), 7-273 (Snell, 48.6 ov), 8-278 (Cook, 50 ov)

 

Pakistan Under-16s bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls S-Rate Econ
Ahmed Khan 7 0 53 3 14.00 7.57
Aseer Mughal 5 1 21 0 4 1 4.20
Faisal Akram 10 1 62 1 1 60.00 6.20
Umer Eman 10 1 45 0 1 4.50
Aliyan Mehmood 8 0 46 2 1 24.00 5.75
Kashif Ali 1 0 4 0 4.00
Farhad Khan 9 0 46 2 1 27.00 5.11

 

Pakistan Under-16s innings Runs Balls Mins 4s 6s S-Rate
Ali Hassan c de Koker b Murphy 15 16 3 93.75
Muhammad Shehzad c R Smith b Murphy 2 5 40.00
+Haseebullah Khan c R Smith b Murphy 1 5 20.00
*Umer Eman c R Smith b Radhakrishnan 74 95 8 77.89
Kashif Ali st Snell b Radhakrishnan 20 28 4 71.43
Rizwan Mehmood run out (R Smith) 51 65 7 78.46
Aseer Mughal c de Koker b Radhakrishnan 3 9 33.33
Ahmed Khan c R Smith b Murphy 7 10 70.00
Aliyan Mehmood c R Smith b de Koker 19 18 3 105.56
Faisal Akram c Webb b Sims 39 34 3 1 114.71
Farhad Khan not out 7 15 46.67
Extras (1 b, 5 lb, 1 nb, 6 w) 13
Total (all out, 49.5 overs) 251
Fall of wickets:
1-9 (Muhammad Shehzad, 1.5 ov), 2-22 (Ali Hassan, 3.5 ov), 3-29 (Haseebullah Khan, 5.1 ov), 4-55 (Kashif Ali, 12.3 ov), 5-158 (Rizwan Mehmood, 33.3 ov), 6-164 (Aseer Mughal, 35.4 ov), 7-183 (Ahmed Khan, 38.4 ov), 8-183 (Umer Eman, 39.1 ov), 9-213 (Aliyan Mehmood, 44.2 ov), 10-251 (Faisal Akram, 49.5 ov)

 

Australia Under-16s bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls S-Rate Econ
J Smith 6 1 33 0 1 5.50
Murphy 6 0 25 4 2 9.00 4.17
Sims 9.5 0 48 1 1 59.00 4.88
Radhakrishnan 10 2 32 3 20.00 3.20
Cook 10 0 52 0 5.20
Webb 4 0 25 0 1 6.25
de Koker 4 0 30 1 1 1 24.00 7.50

