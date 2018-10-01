Follow OyeCricket on Facebook to get Latest Cricket Stories.
Welcome to OyeCricket.com’s coverage of the Pakistan Under 19 vs Bangladesh Under 19 Live Score as part of the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2018. Follow this post for Pakistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Scorecard and get to know the Pakistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19 results that you need in this ACC U19 Asia Cup 2018.
Check online for Pakistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Scores in case you do not get to watch the ACC U19 Asia Cup live cricket in your television. But don’t worry you should be getting a link later on to watch the Pakistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Highlights and other ACC U19 Asia Cup highlights. Below is our Pak U19 vs Ban U19 scoreboard.
Pak U19 vs Ban U19 begins at 8:30 IST which is 9:00 local time.
Match Date: Oct 1, 2018
Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong
Toss:
Umpires:
Match Result:
Player of the Match:
Check here for Pak U19 vs Ban U19, Scorecard
Muhammad Mohsin Khan, Saim Ayub, Rohail Nazir (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Saad Khan, Waqar Ahmad, Muhammad Junaid, Mohammad Asif, Mohammad Hasnain, Farrukh Abbas, Naseem Shah, Bilal Javed, Awaiz Zafar, Jahanzaib Sultan, Arshad Iqbal, Muhammad Musa
Tanzid Hasan, Sajid Hossain, Prantik Nawroz Nabil, Towhid Hridoy (Captain), Shamim Hossain, Akbar Ali (Wicket Keeper), Shahadat Hossain, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Rishad Hossain, Amite Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mehedi Hasan, Minhazur Rahman, Rakibul Hasan
Thank you for visiting our site to get the information on ACC U19 Asia Cup 2018.