Pak U19 vs Ban U19 Live Score | ACC U19 Asia Cup 2018 | Oct 1

Pak U19 vs Ban U19 begins at 8:30 IST which is 9:00 local time.

Pak U19 vs Ban U19 Scorecard | ACC U19 Asia Cup 2018

Match Date: Oct 1, 2018

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Player of the Match:

Pakistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Live Scores

Pakistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Squads | ACC U19 Asia Cup 2018

Pakistan Under 19 Squad for ACC U19 Asia Cup 2018

Muhammad Mohsin Khan, Saim Ayub, Rohail Nazir (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Saad Khan, Waqar Ahmad, Muhammad Junaid, Mohammad Asif, Mohammad Hasnain, Farrukh Abbas, Naseem Shah, Bilal Javed, Awaiz Zafar, Jahanzaib Sultan, Arshad Iqbal, Muhammad Musa

Bangladesh Under 19 Squad for ACC U19 Asia Cup 2018

Tanzid Hasan, Sajid Hossain, Prantik Nawroz Nabil, Towhid Hridoy (Captain), Shamim Hossain, Akbar Ali (Wicket Keeper), Shahadat Hossain, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Rishad Hossain, Amite Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mehedi Hasan, Minhazur Rahman, Rakibul Hasan

