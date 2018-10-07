Pak vs Aus 1st Test Live Score | Pak vs Aus 1st Test Scorecard | Oct 7-11

Match Date: Oct 7-11, 2018

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Toss

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Pak vs Aus 1st Test Squads | Pak vs Aus 2018

Pakistan Squad for Pak vs Aus 2018

Azhar Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfraz Ahmed (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Imam-ul-Haq, Usman Salahuddin, Bilal Asif, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan

Australia Squad for Pak vs Aus 2018

Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Tim Paine (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Mitchell Starc, Peter Siddle, Nathan Lyon, Jon Holland, Ashton Agar, Brendan Doggett, Michael Neser, Matt Renshaw

