Pak vs WI 1st T20 Live Score | Pak vs WI 1st T20 Scorecard | Pak vs WI 2018

Related Link : Pak vs WI 2018 Schedule

Pak vs WI 1st T20 Live Score : Welcome to OyeCricket.com’s coverage of the Pakistan vs West Indies 1st T20 2018 at Karachi, from Apr 1 as part of West Indies’s Tour of Pakistan 2018.

Follow this post for the Pak vs WI 1st T20 Scorecard and watch out for Pak vs WI 1st T20 highlights after the match is over to relive the cricketing action.

We bring you here ball by ball Pak vs WI 1st T20 Live Score and Pak vs WI 1st T20 Live Scorecard of the Pak vs WI 1st T20 2018.

Pak vs WI 1st T20 Live Scores | Pak vs WI 1st T20 Highlights

Pak vs WI 1st T20 begins at 20:30 IST which is 20:00 local time. In case, you do not get to watch the live action of the Pak vs WI 1st T20, then you can always get the Pak vs WI 1st T20 live scores, follow the Pak vs WI 1st T20 Scorecard and may be even the Pak vs WI 1st T20 highlights later on. Keep browsing OyeCricket.com for extensive coverage of Pak vs WI 2018, West Indies Tour of Pakistan 2018 also for the Pak vs WI 1st T20 live scorecard.

Pak vs WI 1st T20 Scorecard | Pak vs WI 1st T20 Live Scores

Match Date: Apr 1, 2018

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Toss Report:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Pak vs WI 1st T20 Live Scorecard | Pakistan vs West Indies 1st T20 Scores

Check below the Pak vs WI 1st T20 Scorecard of the Pak vs WI 1st T20 2018 :

Pak vs WI 1st T20 Squads | Pak vs WI 2018 Squads

Pakistan Squad for 1st T20 2018

Ahmed Shehzad, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed (Captain), Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Rahat Ali, Usman Khan, Shaheen Afridi

West Indies Squad for 1st T20 2018

Jason Mohammed (Captain), Samuel Badree, Rayad Emrit, Andre Fletcher, Andre McCarthy, Keemo Paul, Veerasammy Permaul, Rovman Powell, Denesh Ramdin, Marlon Samuels, Odean Smith, Chadwick Walton, Kesrick Williams

Thank you for visiting our post on the Pak vs WI 1st T20 Scorecard and hope you have got the details you need from the Pak vs WI 1st T20 Live Scores of Pak vs WI 2018. And do remember to watch the Pak vs WI 1st T20 highlights online.