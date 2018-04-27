Pakistan Tour of UK 2018 Schedule | Pakistan in British Isles 2018 Fixtures

Pakistan Tour of UK 2018 begins with the 1st practice match on April 28 at St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury.

Following is the Pakistan Tour of UK 2018 Schedule along with match timings. Check here timetable of Tests 2018.

Pakistan Tour of UK Practice Matches Schedule

Apr 28 – May 1: Kent v Pakistanis at St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury – Kent vs Pak 1st Practice Match Scorecard

May 4-7: Northamptonshire v Pakistanis at County Ground, Northampton

Pakistan Tour of Ireland 2018

May 11-15: Ireland vs Pakistan, Only Test at The Village, Dublin

Pakistan Tour of England 2018

May 19-20: Leicestershire v Pakistanis at Grace Road, Leicester

May 24-28: 1st Test – England v Pakistan at Lord’s, London

Jun 1- Jun 5: 2nd Test – England v Pakistan at Headingley, Leeds

Pakistan Tour of Scotland 2018

Jun 12: 1st T20I – Scotland v Pakistan at Grange Cricket Club Ground, Raeburn Place, Edinburgh

Jun 13: 2nd T20I – Scotland v Pakistan at Grange Cricket Club Ground, Raeburn Place, Edinburgh

