Welcome to OyeCricket.com’s coverage of Pakistan Tour of Zimbabwe 2018. This Pakistan in Zimbabwe 2018 tour consists of five ODIs. Here in this post, we bring you Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2018 Schedule to give you Zim vs Pak 2018 match schedule and Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2018 series timetable. OyeCricket.com will bring you the Zim vs Pak live scores along with Zim vs Pak Scorecard updates.

Pakistan Tour of Zimbabwe 2018 begins with the 1st ODI on Jul 13 at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. The tour ends with the 5th ODI on Jul 22, 2018 at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

Following is the Pakistan Tour of Zimbabwe 2018 Schedule along with match timings. Check here timetable of ODIs 2018.

Jul 13: Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, 1st ODI at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo – Zim vs Pak 1st ODI Scorecard

Jul 16: Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Jul 18: Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Jul 20: Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, 4th ODI at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Jul 22: Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, 5th ODI at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

