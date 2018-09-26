Pakistan vs Bangladesh Scorecard | Unimoni Asia Cup 2018 Live Scores | Sep 26

Related Link: Unimoni Asia Cup 2018 Schedule

Follow this post for Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2018 Scorecard. This is the Super 4, Match 6 of the Unimoni Asia Cup 2018. Check this post for Pakistan vs Bangladesh live cricket scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the Unimoni Asia Cup 2018. In case you don’t get to watch the live cricket action of Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Pakistan vs Bangladesh live streaming.

Keep browsing OyeCricket.com for Pakistan vs Bangladesh live Score and live cricket commentary of Pak vs Ban cricket match played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Sep 26, 2018. Pak vs Ban match starts at 15:30 local time, which is 17:00 IST. Worried that you missed out on the live match, then you can always catch up later with the Pakistan vs Bangladesh highlights and also the Unimoni Asia Cup 2018 highlights.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Scores | Unimoni Asia Cup 2018

Match Date: Sep 26, 2018

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Scorecard

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2018 Match Squads

Pakistan Asia Cup 2018 Squad

Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Sohail, Faheem Ashraf, Junaid Khan, Usman Khan, Shan Masood

Bangladesh Asia Cup 2018 Squad

Liton Das, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim (Wicket Keeper), Shakib Al Hasan, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Mashrafe Mortaza (Captain), Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Nazmul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Abu Hider Rony, Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Mosaddek Hossain, Ariful Haque