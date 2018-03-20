Pakistan Women Tour of Sri Lanka 2018 Schedule | SL vs Pak Women 2018 Fixtures

Check below Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Women 2018 cricket schedule for Pakistan Women Tour of Sri Lanka 2018. We bring you SL vs Pak Women fixtures with match dates and match timetable. Pakistan Women Tour of Sri Lanka 2018 comprises of three ODIs and three T20 matches. Follow this post for the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Women 2018 series schedule at OyeCricket and get to know the match timetable and venues of Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Women 2018.

Pakistan Women Tour of Sri Lanka 2018 begins on March 20 with the 1st ODI in Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla. After the three ODIs, then follows the three T20s between Sri Lanka and Pakistan Women are played at different stadiums in Dambulla and Colombo. Keep watching OyeCricket.com to watch SL vs Pak Women highlights and all the other updates of Pakistan Women Tour of Sri Lanka 2018.

All the ODIs begin at 9:50 IST which is 9:50 local time. The T20 matches begin at 14:00 IST which is 14:00 local time.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Women 2018 Schedule | Pakistan Women Tour of Sri Lanka 2018

Mar 20: Sri Lanka Women vs Pakistan Women, 1st ODI (ICC Championship match) at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla – SL W vs Pak W W 1st ODI Scorecard

Mar 22: Sri Lanka Women vs Pakistan Women, 2nd ODI (ICC Championship match) at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla

Mar 24: Sri Lanka Women vs Pakistan Women, 3rd ODI (ICC Championship match) at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla

Mar 28: Sri Lanka Women vs Pakistan Women, 1st T20I at Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo

Mar 30: Sri Lanka Women vs Pakistan Women, 2nd T20I at Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground, Colombo

Mar 31: Sri Lanka Women vs Pakistan Women, 3rd T20I at Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo

