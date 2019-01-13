Follow OyeCricket on Facebook to get Latest Cricket Stories.
Related Links: Womens Big Bash League 2018 Schedule
Perth Scorchers W vs Adelaide Strikers W Live Scores : Check out Perth Scorchers W vs Adelaide Strikers W aka the PRSW vs ADSW – Perth Scorchers W vs Adelaide Strikers W Live Scorecard of the Womens Big Bash League 2018. This Womens Big Bash League 2018 Match 54 will be played at the Traeger Park in Alice Springs.
The Perth Scorchers W vs Adelaide Strikers W Match 54 is scheduled to begin at 5:30 IST on Jan 13 which is 9:30 local time. We bring you here Perth Scorchers W vs Adelaide Strikers W live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the Womens Big Bash League 2018/19 live Scores. You can as well follow the PRSW vs ADSW Womens Big Bash League 2018 Highlights after the match.
If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the Perth Scorchers W vs Adelaide Strikers W Womens Big Bash League 2018 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Perth Scorchers W vs Adelaide Strikers W live streaming, after the match Perth Scorchers W vs Adelaide Strikers W highlights and also for the Womens Big Bash League 2018 highlights.
Keep checking OyeCricket.com for Perth Scorchers W vs Adelaide Strikers W live scores that is the Perth Scorchers W vs Adelaide Strikers W live score and live cricket commentary of Perth Scorchers W vs Adelaide Strikers W 2018 cricket match played at the Traeger Park, Alice Springs on Jan 13,2019.
Worried that you may not watch the live match on TV? Then you can always catch up with the Womens Big Bash League 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Perth Scorchers W vs Adelaide Strikers W highlights in addition to the Womens Big Bash League 2018 highlights. Do not forget to catch up with the PRSW vs ADSW Womens Big Bash League 2018 Highlights and all the Womens Big Bash League 2018 highlights online.
Match Date: Jan 13,2019
Venue: Traeger Park, Alice Springs
Toss: Adelaide Strikers Women won the toss and chose to bat
Umpires: Harry Singh, Craig Thomas
Match Result: Perth Scorchers Women won by 10 wickets
Player of the Match: Amy Ellen Jones
Check out the below Perth Scorchers W vs Adelaide Strikers W scorecard:
ADSW 140/6 (20.0 Ovs)
PRSW 144/0 (16.4 Ovs)
Meg Lanning (Captain), Amy Ellen Jones (Wicket Keeper), Chloe Piparo, Heather Graham, Lauren Ebsary, Mathilda Carmichael, Kate Cross, Hayley Jensen, Bhavi M Devchand, Taneale Peschel, Emma King, Elyse Villani, Piepa Cleary, Megan Banting
Suzie Bates (Captain), Sophie Devine, Tahlia McGrath, Bridget Patterson, Tabatha Saville, Tegan McPharlin (Wicket Keeper), Amanda Wellington, Megan Schutt, Sarah Coyte, Alex Price, Danielle Hazell, Katelyn Pope, Samantha Betts
Thank you for visiting our website for the Perth Scorchers W vs Adelaide Strikers W Live Scores of the Womens Big Bash League 2018, and don’t forget to watch the PRSW vs ADSW Womens Big Bash League 2018 Highlights.