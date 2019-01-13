Perth Scorchers W vs Adelaide Strikers W Scorecard | WBBL 2018/19 Live Score | Jan 13

Perth Scorchers W vs Adelaide Strikers W Live Scores : Check out Perth Scorchers W vs Adelaide Strikers W aka the PRSW vs ADSW – Perth Scorchers W vs Adelaide Strikers W Live Scorecard of the Womens Big Bash League 2018. This Womens Big Bash League 2018 Match 54 will be played at the Traeger Park in Alice Springs.

The Perth Scorchers W vs Adelaide Strikers W Match 54 is scheduled to begin at 5:30 IST on Jan 13 which is 9:30 local time.

Perth Scorchers W vs Adelaide Strikers W Womens Big Bash League 2018 live match

Perth Scorchers W vs Adelaide Strikers W live scores and live cricket commentary of Perth Scorchers W vs Adelaide Strikers W 2018 cricket match played at the Traeger Park, Alice Springs on Jan 13,2019.

Womens Big Bash League 2018 live streaming

Match Date: Jan 13,2019

Venue: Traeger Park, Alice Springs

Toss: Adelaide Strikers Women won the toss and chose to bat

Umpires: Harry Singh, Craig Thomas

Match Result: Perth Scorchers Women won by 10 wickets

Player of the Match: Amy Ellen Jones

ADSW 140/6 (20.0 Ovs)

PRSW 144/0 (16.4 Ovs)

Perth Scorchers W vs Adelaide Strikers W Squads | Womens Big Bash League 2018 Teams

Perth Scorchers Women 2018 Squad

Meg Lanning (Captain), Amy Ellen Jones (Wicket Keeper), Chloe Piparo, Heather Graham, Lauren Ebsary, Mathilda Carmichael, Kate Cross, Hayley Jensen, Bhavi M Devchand, Taneale Peschel, Emma King, Elyse Villani, Piepa Cleary, Megan Banting

Adelaide Strikers Women 2018 Squad

Suzie Bates (Captain), Sophie Devine, Tahlia McGrath, Bridget Patterson, Tabatha Saville, Tegan McPharlin (Wicket Keeper), Amanda Wellington, Megan Schutt, Sarah Coyte, Alex Price, Danielle Hazell, Katelyn Pope, Samantha Betts

