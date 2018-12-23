Perth Scorchers W vs Melbourne Renegades W Scorecard | WBBL 2018/19 Live Score | Dec 22

Match Date: Dec 22, 2018

Venue: W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Player of the Match:

Perth Scorchers W vs Melbourne Renegades W Squads | Womens Big Bash League 2018 Teams

Perth Scorchers Women 2018 Squad

Elyse Villani, Meg Lanning (Captain), Amy Ellen Jones (Wicket Keeper), Nicole Bolton, Kate Cross, Lauren Ebsary, Heather Graham, Emma King, Chloe Piparo, Hayleigh Brennan, Taneale Peschel, Hayley Jensen, Megan Banting, Mathilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Emily Smith, Bhavi M Devchand

Melbourne Renegades Women 2018 Squad

Danielle Wyatt, Lea Tahuhu, Amy Satterthwaite (Captain), Emma Inglis (Wicket Keeper), Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Claire Koski, Maitlan Brown, Molly Strano, Jessica Duffin, Tayla Vlaeminck, Jess Cameron, Anna Lanning, Erica Kershaw, Courtney Webb

